Rune Slayer tier list - classes and species ranked

Picking the right class and species will impact the rest of your gameplay. We have compared each of them on our Rune Slayer tier list.

Updated on November 5th, 2025

If you want to know what the best classes and species in Rune Slayer are, then you're in luck because that's what this article is all about. Today, we will deep dive into each species and every single class.

What are the species in Rune Slayer?

Species are exactly what you might think - they're the very base your character is built upon. There are several species, and each one has specific traits that can make your character better or worse, depending on what you're trying to achieve.

You can switch your species when creating a new character, but if you want to min-max them, you should think about what class you want to play too. The main reason classes and species go hand in hand is that you can benefit from additional bonuses, like damage dealer classes getting more as Humans, thanks to the buff against the undead.

At the moment, there are a total of 12 species. Rune Slayer has different drop rates for each of them, so when you pick one, think about the class you want to play, too.

Rune Slayer classes

Rune Slayer tier list

Classes are what reflect your play style. There are six classes available, and they vary from damage dealers (ranged and melee) to healers. If you play with friends, having at least one of each class in your party is going to be a huge deal, since you can rely on others for heals while not lacking any damage or tankiness.Oh, but why am I explaining all this here? You want to take a look at the Rune Slayer tier list, don't you? So, without further ado, let's check it out.Original article by Cristina Mesesan. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.