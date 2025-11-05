Rune Slayer tier list - classes and species ranked
Picking the right class and species will impact the rest of your gameplay. We have compared each of them on our Rune Slayer tier list.
Updated on November 5th, 2025
If you want to know what the best classes and species in Rune Slayer are, then you're in luck because that's what this article is all about. Today, we will deep dive into each species and every single class.
What are the species in Rune Slayer?Species are exactly what you might think - they're the very base your character is built upon. There are several species, and each one has specific traits that can make your character better or worse, depending on what you're trying to achieve.
You can switch your species when creating a new character, but if you want to min-max them, you should think about what class you want to play too. The main reason classes and species go hand in hand is that you can benefit from additional bonuses, like damage dealer classes getting more as Humans, thanks to the buff against the undead.
At the moment, there are a total of 12 species. Rune Slayer has different drop rates for each of them, so when you pick one, think about the class you want to play, too.
Rune Slayer classesClasses are what reflect your play style. There are six classes available, and they vary from damage dealers (ranged and melee) to healers. If you play with friends, having at least one of each class in your party is going to be a huge deal, since you can rely on others for heals while not lacking any damage or tankiness.
- We have a SpongeBob Tower Defense tier list if you're interested, as well as a tier list for Five Nights TD!
Rune Slayer tier listOh, but why am I explaining all this here? You want to take a look at the Rune Slayer tier list, don't you? So, without further ado, let's check it out.
Species tier list | Class tier list
Original article by Cristina Mesesan. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.
1
Rune Slayer species tier list
|Tier
|Species
|S
|Seraphim, Human, Elf, Slime, Dullahan
|A
|Vampire, Orc, Half-Golem, Ailuran
|B
|Infernim, Bunny, Ghoul
|C
|Amphibu, Chiroptran
Seraphim - The absolute best species in the game right now, since by default they get a +2.5% Fire Resistance and also +1 Luck. The Luck aspect can be huge, especially if you create a character that stacks it.
Human - The main reason the Human species is in the top tier is because, although otherwise pretty basic, they have increased damage against the undead. Their Surge active can also come in handy since it transforms 50 hunger into a boost of stamina.
Elf - Elf can be pretty good, especially if you want to play Magician. They have reduced cooldowns, as well as an active that makes them invisible.
Slime - The Slime species can be pretty fun, especially if you play as a Warrior or Archer. In my opinion, this combo can be quite good, since you can passively restore your HP from the blobs you pick up.
2
Rune Slayer class tier list
|Tier
|Class
|S
|Archer, Magician, Samurai
|A
|Warrior
|B
|Thief, Striker
|C
|Priest
Archer - Archers have amazing skills, fit for any content. They are good for both PvE and PvP, and their kit relies on dealing burst damage, ensuring a spot on the throne of our Rune Slayer tier list.
Magician - Magicians are, similar to Archers, a long-range DPS class. They can buff themselves and allies and are overall extremely reliable.
Warrior - Warriors are tanky, but they don't lack too much in the damage department either. They deal melee damage, but thanks to their kit they can also provide some crowd control.
Thief - As a Thief, you act as a swift assassin, wielding daggers and other ninja weapons, and flaying them in quick succession at your enemies. The class is pretty squishy if caught, but it can be good in a team.
Striker - Strikers rely on their firsts - they use gauntlets as primary weapons, and similar to Warriors, they deal melee damage. Strikers are not as good as Warriors, in my opinion, since they feel like they lack some of that tankiness.
Priest - Priests are dedicated healers. In solo mode, they are not that great because of the lack of damage, but in parties, they can be extremely useful.