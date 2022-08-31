SpotRacers tier list - Best cars by type and tag

: August 31, 2022 - re-checked and updated the list

There are only so many spots in your garage, but so many models. Which ones are the best ones? And which model do you need to scan in order to acquire your favourite SpotRacer? SpotRacers tier list will help you find all the answers!

First things first - SpotRacers are divided into four main 'Types': These are the following:

Off-Road

Urban

Universal

Sport

SpotRacers tier list

4x4

Antique

Cargo

Duty

Electric

Family

Micro

Muscle

Retro

Super

Tourer

Veteran

Of course, that's not all there is, as there are also 'Tags' in this game. A SpotRacer belongs to only one type, but it can have multiple tags. In alphabetical order, the tags are:

SpotRacer models can have different variations based on the real-life car you scanned in order to acquire them. For example, if you scan a Honda 145 model, you will acquire the Aldo SpotRacer. With that said, if you scan an AMC Pacer model, you are still going to acquire the Aldo SpotRacer, but with different stats. It might have better acceleration or top speed, but lower handling and so on.

In the following pages, you can find every SpotRacer and which are the best ones for each type and tag, plus the real-life car model you need to scan, so you can get the best-known version of a SpotRacer. No, you won't have to go outside and start hunting for cars like Pokémon. All you have to do is simply Google search the image of the model and scan it through your game.

Original article by Mihail Katsoris, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.