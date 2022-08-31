Tier Lists

SpotRacers tier list - Best cars by type and tag

By Pocket Gamer staff
iOS + Android
| SpotRacers
Updated on: August 31, 2022 - re-checked and updated the list

There are only so many spots in your garage, but so many models. Which ones are the best ones? And which model do you need to scan in order to acquire your favourite SpotRacer? SpotRacers tier list will help you find all the answers!

First things first - SpotRacers are divided into four main 'Types': These are the following:

  • Off-Road
  • Urban
  • Universal
  • Sport

SpotRacers tier list

Of course, that's not all there is, as there are also 'Tags' in this game. A SpotRacer belongs to only one type, but it can have multiple tags. In alphabetical order, the tags are:

  • 4x4
  • Antique
  • Cargo
  • Duty
  • Electric
  • Family
  • Micro
  • Muscle
  • Retro
  • Super
  • Tourer
  • Veteran

SpotRacer models can have different variations based on the real-life car you scanned in order to acquire them. For example, if you scan a Honda 145 model, you will acquire the Aldo SpotRacer. With that said, if you scan an AMC Pacer model, you are still going to acquire the Aldo SpotRacer, but with different stats. It might have better acceleration or top speed, but lower handling and so on. 

Also read:

In the following pages, you can find every SpotRacer and which are the best ones for each type and tag, plus the real-life car model you need to scan, so you can get the best-known version of a SpotRacer. No, you won't have to go outside and start hunting for cars like Pokémon. All you have to do is simply Google search the image of the model and scan it through your game.

Original article by Mihail Katsoris, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.
1
Off-Road

Lord
SpotRacer Best Model to Spot
Lord Lamborgini Urus
Manowar Chevrolet SSR
Buster Borgward Bx5
Cashaan Cadillac XT5
Earl Audi E-Tron
Shogun Infiniti FX50
Terrain Volvo C
Over Land Rayton-Fissore Magnum
Osawa Shelby Dakota
Best Off-Road SpotRacer: Lord

2
Urban

Compace
SpotRacer Best Model to Spot
Le Car Citroen Axel
Rallye Volvo 480
Trabbi Lotus Cortina
Ballingu Foton
Famcan Audi S2
Purpose Honda Odyssey
Magnetic Aston Martin Cygnet
Walter Lancia Ardea
Charm Ford Cortina C
Dante Abarth 1000
Quatrelle Autobianchi A112
Sailor Shelby Glhs
Bug Volkswagen Beetle
Citano Citroen C2
Deux Chevaux Renault Rodeo
Five00 Abarth 500
Kei Kia Stonic
Teddy Mini John Cooper Works Countryman
Compace Riich M1
Hatcher Lancia Delta
Ponta Shelby Omni Glh-S
Cabrio Honda S-2000
Julietta Seat 1400
Jamba Honda Civic
Fendo Scion Xd
Best Urban SpotRacer: Compace

3
Universal

Supreme
SpotRacer Best Model to Spot
Conqueror Triumph Roadster
Louis Mercedez-Benz Double Six
Swifty Audi 50
Cargean Opel Vivaro
Cargon Peugeot Expert Van
Carrier Bedford Rascal
Aido Renault 17
Campon DAF 400
Caprize Parts Build
Caravelle Ford Galaxy
Comvan Pontiac Trans Sport
Famtain Mercedes-Benz Viano
Garland Opel Omega
Gaston Volvo 145
Griswold Buick Roadmaster
Lodger Holden Adventra
Norma Chevrolet Beretta
Octane Volkswagen Phaeton
Pontoon Volvo Duett
Practibo MG ZT
Trendier Singer Porsche Vogue
Truckan Mercedes-Benz Truck
Wagance Dodge Magnum
Acorna Nissan Laurel
Bjorn Citroen SM
Prince Aston Martin DB6
Saloon Citroen C6
Sterling Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Super Eight Rolls Royce Phantom
Constance Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
Falcon Dodge Royal
Fintail Mercedes-Benz 200 Series
Goddess Citroen DS
Imperator Mercedes-Benz Sovereign
Kong Morgan Aeromax
Miludan Audi A6
Promenade Mercury Eight
Seizer Iso Rivolta IR300
Wantace Cadillac BLS
Westy FSC Zuk
Zonder Nissan GTR
Supreme Bugatti EB 218
Sensei Audi A8
Trino Buick Electra
Best Universal SpotRacer: Supreme

4
Sport

Silver
SpotRacer Best Model to Spot
Tomahawk Morgan 3 Wheeler
Boaster Opel Speedster
Four Four Morgan Aero 8
Phantom Bugatti Type 57
Basetti Ferrari 458
Venom Ford GT
Electrify Nissan ZEOD Rc
Proton Peugeot EX1
Butzi Porsche 919 Hybrid
Muscal Shelby GT500
Phenix Monteverdi
Princess Bentley Exp 12 Speed 6E
Quebec BMW B12
Queen Bentley Continental
Serpent Lucra Cars Lc470
Steed Dodge Challenger
Voltage Tesla Model X
Bertone Peugeot Proxima
Boxer Audi Quattro S1
Gandini Pininfarina Fittipaldi Ef7
Geiger De Tomaso Longchamp
Harris Sunbeam Tiger
Legal Ferrari Modulo
Attarani Ferrari LaFerrari
Diablo Zenvo TS1
Roadeon McLaren MP4-12C
Silver Bugatti Chiron
Stingar Chevrolet Corvette
Brieno BWM 8 Series
Cubana Bricklin SV-1
Ercole Bizzarrini Strada
Masaka Lexus IS-F
Neale Bristol 411
Buzz AMC Hornet
Spider Ferrari 750 Monza
Mosquit Ariel Atom
Michelle TVR Tuscan
Powers Bertone Lancia Stratos
Darkstar Lancia Lc 1
Best Sport SpotRacer: Silver

5
4x4

LeCar
SpotRacer Best Model to Spot
Cossack Ford Bronco
Le Car Citroen Axel
ManoWar Chevrolet SSR
Over Land Rayton-Fissore Magnum
Rallye Volvo 480
Osawa Shelby Dakota
Terrain Volvo C
Best 4x4 SpotRacer: Le Car

6
Antique

FourFour
SpotRacer Best Model to Spot
Tomahawk Morgan 3 Wheeler
Conqueror Triumph Roadster
Four Four Morgan Aero 8
Louis Mercedes-Benz Double Six
Phantom Bugatti Type 57
Super Eight Rolls Royce Phantom
Best Antique SpotRacer: Four Four

7
Cargo

Purpose
SpotRacer Best Model to Spot
ManoWar Chevrolet SSR
Ballingu Foton
Cargean Opel Vivaro
Cargon Peugeot Expert Van
Carrier Bedford Rascal
Osawa Shelby Dakota
Purpose Honda Odyssey
Truckan Mercedes-Benz Truck
Westy FSC Zuk
Best Cargo SpotRacer: Purpose

8
Duty

Carrier
SpotRacer Best Model to Spot
Cargean Opel Vivaro
Carrier Bedford Rascal
Truckan Mercedes-Benz Truck
Terrain Volvo C
Best Duty SpotRacer: Carrier

9
Electric

Proton
SpotRacer Best Model to Spot
Electify Nissan ZEOD Rc
Magnetic Aston Martin Cygnet
Proton Peugot EX1
Voltage Tesla Model X
Best Electric SpotRacer: Proton

10
Family

Norma
SpotRacer Best Model to Spot
Tomahawk Morgan 3 Wheeler
Trabbi Lotus Cortina
Ballingu Foton
Famcan Audi S2
Purpose Honda Odyssey
Walter Lancia Ardea
Aldo Renault 17
Buster Borgward Bx5
Campon DAF 400
Caravelle Ford Galaxy
Cashaan Cadillac XT5
Charm Ford Cortina C
Dante Abarth 1000
Famtain Mercedes-Benz Viano
Garland Opel Omega
Gaston Volvo 145
Griswold Buick Roadmaster
Lodger Holden Adventra
Norma Chevrolet Beretta
Octane Volkswagen Phaeton
Pontoon Volvo Duett
Practibo MG ZT
Quatrelle Autobianchi A112
Sailor Shelby Glhs
Trendier Singer Porsche Vogue
Best Family SpotRacer: Norma

11
Micro

Teddy
SpotRacer Best Model to Spot
Swifty Audi 50
Magnetic Aston Martin Cygnet
Bug Volkswagen Beetle
Citano Citroen C2
Deux Chevaux Renault Rodeo
Five00 Abarth 500
Kei Kia Stonic
Teddy Mini John Cooper Works Countryman
Best Micro SpotRacer: Teddy

12
Muscle

Serpent
SpotRacer Best Model to Spot
Four Four Morgan Aero 8
Phantom Bugatti Type 57
Venom Ford GT
Compace Riich M1
Earl Audi E-Tron
Lord Lamborghini Urus
Muscal Shelby GT500
Phenix Monteverdi
Princess Bentley Exp 12 Speed 6E
Quebec BMW B12
Queen Bentley Continental
Serpent Lucra Cars Lc470
Shogun Infiniti FX50
Steed Dodge Challenger
Boxer Audi Quattro S1
Buzz AMC Hornet
Trino Buick Electra
Best Muscle SpotRacer: Serpent

13
Retro

Legal
SpotRacer Best Model to Spot
Cossack Ford Bronco
Le Car Citroen Axel
Over Land Rayton-Fissore Magnum
Rallye Volvo 480
Venom Ford GT
Aldo Renault 17
Charm Ford Cortina C
Griswold Buick Roadmaster
Sailor Shelby Glhs
Phenix Monteverdi
Quebec BMW B12
Steed Dodge Challenger
Bertone Peugeot Proxima
Boxer Audi Quattro S1
Gandini Pinifarina Fittipaldi Ef7
Geiger De Tomaso Longchamp
Harris Sunbeam Tiger
Legal Ferrari Modulo
Ponta Shelby Omni Glh-S
Prince Aston Martin DB6
Saloon Citroen C6
Sterling Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Best Retro SpotRacer: Legal

14
Super

Silver
SpotRacer Best Model to Spot
Attarani Ferrai LaFerrari
Diablo Zenvo TS1
Roadeon McLaren MP4-12C
Silver Bugatti Chiron
Stingar Chevrolet Corvette
Best Super SpotRacer: Silver

15
Tourer

Tourer
SpotRacer Best Model to Spot
Conqueror Triumph Roadster
Electrify Nissan ZEOD Rc
Caprize Parts Build
Caravelle Ford Galaxy
Comvan Pontiac Trans Sport
Famtain Mercedes-Benz Viano
Wagance Dodge Magnum
Earl Audi E-Tron
Lord Lamborghini Urus
Princess Bentley Exp 12 Speed 6E
Queen Bentley Continental
Shogun Infiniti FX50
Bjorn Citroen SM
Prince Aston Martin DB6
Saloon Citroen C6
Sterling Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Super Eight Rolls Royce Phantom
Constance Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
Cubana Bricklin SV-1
Falcon Dodge Royal
Fintail Mercedes-Benz 200 Series
Goddess Citroen DS
Imperator Mercedes-Benz Sovereign
Kong Morgan Aeromax
Masaka Lexus IS-F
Miludan Audi A6
Neale Bristol 411
Promenade Mercury Eight
Seizer Iso Rivolta IR300
Wantace Cadillac BLS
Zonder Nissan GTR
Supreme Bugatti EB 218
Sensei Audi A8
Best Tourer SpotRacer: Electrify

16
Veteran

Serpent
SpotRacer Best Model to Spot
Trabbi Lotus Cortina
Walter Lancia Ardea
Dante Abarth 1000
Gaston Volvo 145
Pontoon Volvo Duett
Quatrelle Autobianchi A112
Trendier Singer Porsche Vogue
Bug Volkswagen Beetle
Deux Chevaux Renault Rodeo
Five00 Abarth 500
Teddy Mini John Cooper Works Countryman
Serpent Lucra cars Lc470
Cubana Bricklin SV-1
Falcon Dodge Royal
Ercole Bizzarrini Strada
Fintail Mercedes-Benz 200 Series
Goddess Citroen DS
Imperator Mercedes-Benz Sovereign
Kong Morgan Aeromax
Neale Bristol 411
Promenade Mercury Eight
Seizer Iso Rivolta IR300
Buzz AMC Hornet
Westy FSC Zuk
Spider Ferrari 750 Monza
Trino Buick Electra
Michelle TVR Tuscan
Powers Bertone Lancia Stratos
Best Veteran SpotRacer: Serpent

That's our SpotRacers tier list of the best cars currently in the game. Stay with us as we will add new cars as soon as they get released.

