Valkyrie Connect tier list - Best PVE and PVP characters
If you are eager to check out a complete Valkyrie Connect tier list of all the best characters, then you're in the right place. Today we are going to delve into it, and list all heroes based on their strengths, so you will always know which ones to prioritise upgrading.
In Valkyrie Connect there are hundreds of characters, and if you really want to min-max all the content, then you will need to adapt your picks based on the type of enemy (or enemies) you are facing. It would be impossible to offer a list that is valid for all players since chances are no two players have the exact same heroes at their disposal. Therefore, take this information with a grain of salt and don't despair if you don't have the top characters sitting at S+ tier. You can always use the characters that match your requirements and are next in line, they will do just fine.
Valkyrie Connect's best charactersLet's make one thing clear - there is no one single character (or even a couple of characters) that could be considered universally 'best'. There are many heroes that do well in PvE, and several that are exceptional at PvP. If you want to clear both, then most of the time you need to upgrade multiple characters. That will take time, and is by no means for the players that are just starting out and only managed to get a handful of Valkyries.
Of course, some of the characters (such as Vindicator Gratias) can be SSS tier in both Story Mode and Arena, so you should upgrade those first. But if you don't have them, then you can always make two different parties and use them for whichever content you need most.
To give you a hand we've divided the tier list into two, one for PvE and one for PvP. If you're interested in a particular hero, you can search for them by name and you will most definitely find it listed somewhere. If you cannot find the hero you've been looking for, then it probably was not released (yet) or is not in the Global version of the game, which is what this Valkyrie Connect tier list is for.
PvE tier list | PvP tier listSo without further ado, let's dive right into it!
Valkyrie Connect PvE tier list
The Valkyrie Connect PvE Tier List features some of the strongest characters in story mode - you'll notice a lot of them are placed in the high tiers, and that's because they are all viable. Depending on the enemy you have to face, you will use certain characters. Make sure to upgrade them all slowly, but focus on the ones in the SSS tier first.
|Tier
|Name
|SSS
|Sunny Summer Noa, Catalyst Morphea, Byakuya Kuchiki, Savior Kaworu, Savior Volfa, Savior Asuka & Eva New Unit-02a, Dark Pursuer Alfana, Savior Buri, Catalyst Ractinia, Angelic Hel, Fuegoleon Vermillion, Restoration God Umukahime, Gentle Creator Takamimusubi, Truelove Freya, Ghostly Cenia, Peaceful Mediator Elineige, Gallant Wolf Lupus, Virtuous Guard Lindworm, Catalyst Lodur, Vampire Lord Evileye, Vindicator Gryffine, Summer Sands Celestia, Divine Creator Kamimusubi, Illusion Scion Esquire, Kimono Maker Tsumugi, Savior Selene, Nozel Silva, Lust Scion Authumla, Nine-Tailed Tamamo, Sorceress Rumi, Raindropper Passo,
|SS
|Sun God Asuka, Poetry God Bragi, Mari & Eva Unit-08, Mari & Fafnir, Catalyst Melveryn, Lightning God Raika, Honest Thief Mikagura, Time Knight Chrossy, Spirit Master Allion, Beloved Bowman Etios, Acrobat Kururu, Snowy Bell Reim, Oath God Var, Wise God Snotra, Water Wolf Hati, Spear Knight Geirrod, Demiurge, Moon Bunny Mikane, Summer Parasol Raspi, Eve Horn Raspi, Fortune Fox Fu-Mei, Tamer Aemyna, Jubilant Dielle, Cannon Master Canon, Envy Scion Misato, Apocalyptic Rei, Catalyst Mari, Catalyst Shinji, Axe Maiden Elicia, King, Terrible Tornado, Summer Scion Frigg, Vindicator Gratias, Cannon Mama Eleanor, Mavis Vermillion, Shining Moon Kaguya, Lethal Bikini Sasha, Dark Star Helblindi, Imperial Servant Taoyun, Mecha Marksman Schutz, Gloxinia, Misato & AAA Wunder, Chemist Famir, Vindicator Managarm, Kagamine Rin, Innocent Maiden Ciel, Mad Pumpkin Mogthrasir, Misery Magus Ipsum, Vindicator Levina, Elf Queen Quarys,
|S
|Melveryn <10th Angel>, Musician Musika, Fox Spirit Izuna, Match Girl Elena, Final Weapon Ultima, Savior Rei, Savior Dinavia, Dual Horn Raspi, Envy Scion Esquire, Night Conjurer Luka, Dark Beast Tamer Luce, Mistletoe Wielder Mistel, Valkyrie Radgrid, Dancer Nagisa, Lethal Bikini Risa, Squirrel Girl Ratatoskr, Wandering Observer Kari, Renji Abarai, Gambler Ranco, Raven God Huginn, Magus Ipsum,
|A
|Bomber Pallone, Flower Girl Flora, Wave Daughter Hronn, Valkyrie Svipul, Disc-Bearer Mona, Vindicator Hrimthurs, Mermaid Marmalade, Kyudoka Mizuki, Teasing God Byleist, Spellsword Dielle, Summer Seas Kaguya, Empress Miku-boda, Zeref, Valkyrie Verdandi, Cool Summer Radgrid, Vampire Killer Vendetta, Valkyrie Rei, Hunting God Hodr, Seraph Reginleif, Disaster Box Dora, Alchemist Matisse, Raven God Muninn, Phoenix Vidofnir, Valkyrie Hrist, Adventurer Granfelt,
|B
|Dreameaters Livy & Lo, Succubus Liciela, Bowman Etios, Ken, Feline Defender Clawdia, Ninja Momiji, New Year Ymir, Madoka Kaname, Thread User Luviria, Godmother Yvette, Megurine Luka, Hange, Sweet Summer Urd, Kimono God Vali, Fate God Vali, Falconer Arnaud, Noble Noebel, Cannoneer Canon, Royal Guard Siluria, Kagamine Len, 6th Angel
|C
|Mechanist Geneir, Harpy Mele, Sacrificed Neviria, Great Archer Lyrist, Mechanical Ines, Mami Tomoe, Sea Dragon Ofnir, Assassin Risa, Red Hood Souffle,
|D
|Smiter Medjed, Hunter Bertha, Archer Lucio, Infantry Mermaid Lorelei, Traveling Trader Corona, Spirit Bird Hraesvelgr,
Valkyrie Connect PvP tier list
This Valkyrie Connect PvP tier list features the most powerful characters in the Arena. They usually have strong debuffs or removers, and can sometimes inflict negative effects on the opponents. These are some of the most used skills in PvP, since you won't usually need them against normal monsters - only players.
|Tier
|Name
|SSS
|Sun God Asuka, Catalyst Melveryn, Savior Kaworu, Savior Volfa, Savior Asuka & Eva New Unit-02a, Dark Pursuer Alfana, Savior Buri, Catalyst Ractinia, Gentle Creator Takamimusubi, Truelove Freya, Savior Rei, Ghostly Cenia, Water Wolf Hati, Virtuous Guard Lindworm, Catalyst Lodur, Vampire Lord Evileye, Vindicator Hrimthurs, Dual Horn Raspi, Summer Sands Celestia, Divine Creator Kamimusubi, Cannon Master Canon, Illusion Scion Esquire, Envy Scion Misato, Apocalyptic Rei, Gloxinia, Savior Selene, Nozel Silva, Lust Scion Authumla, Vindicator Managarm, Vindicator Levina,
|SS
|Poetry God Bragi, Mari & Eva Unit-08, Lightning God Raika, Musician Musika, Catalyst Morphea, Spirit Master Allion, Byakuya Kuchiki, Angelic Hel, Fuegoleon Vermillion, Snowy Bell Reim, Restoration God Umukahime, Oath God Var, Wise God Snotra, Peaceful Mediator Elineige, Gallant Wolf Lupus, Spear Knight Geirrod, Demiurge, Moon Bunny Mikane, Summer Parasol Raspi, Vindicator Gryffine, Tamer Aemyna, Jubilant Dielle, Kimono Maker Tsumugi, Envy Scion Esquire, Catalyst Mari, Catalyst Shinji, Axe Maiden Elicia, Terrible Tornado, Vindicator Gratias, Mavis Vermillion, Dancer Nagisa, Dark Star Helblindi, Imperial Servant Taoyun, Mecha Marksman Schutz, Chemist Famir, Innocent Maiden Ciel, Mad Pumpkin Mogthrasir, Sorceress Rumi, Misery Magus Ipsum,
|S
|Melveryn <10th Angel>, Sunny Summer Noa, Honest Thief Mikagura, Fox Spirit Izuna, Match Girl Elena, Time Knight Chrossy, Beloved Bowman Etios, Acrobat Kururu, Eve Horn Raspi, Kyudoka Mizuki, Fortune Fox Fu-Mei, King, Summer Scion Frigg, Cannon Mama Eleanor, Shining Moon Kaguya, Dark Beast Tamer Luce, Squirrel Girl Ratatoskr, Wandering Observer Kari, Misato & AAA Wunder, Valkyrie Rei, Renji Abarai, Nine-Tailed Tamamo, Raindropper Passo, Magus Ipsum,
|A
|Bomber Pallone, Bowman Etios, Final Weapon Ultima, Savior Dinavia, New Year Ymir, Mermaid Marmalade, Teasing God Byleist, Summer Seas Kaguya, Night Conjurer Luka, Mistletoe Wielder Mistel, Valkyrie Radgrid, Vampire Killer Vendetta, Hunting God Hodr, Gambler Ranco, Disaster Box Dora, Noble Noebel, Raven God Muninn, Elf Queen Quarys, Adventurer Granfelt,
|B
|Mari & Fafnir, Wave Daughter Hronn, Valkyrie Svipul, Madoka Kaname, Thread User Luviria, Great Archer Lyrist, Sweet Summer Urd, Empress Miku-boda, Cool Summer Radgrid, Mami Tomoe, Kagamine Rin,
|C
|Mechanist Geneir, Flower Girl Flora, Feline Defender Clawdia, Ninja Momiji, Godmother Yvette, Megurine Luka, Hange, Zeref, Valkyrie Verdandi, Fate God Vali, Lethal Bikini Risa, Lethal Bikini Sasha, Mechanical Ines, Seraph Reginleif, Alchemist Matisse, Cannoneer Canon, Royal Guard Siluria, Kagamine Len, Raven God Huginn, Sea Dragon Ofnir, Phoenix Vidofnir, Mai Shiranui, Valkyrie Hrist, Assassin Risa, Gunslinger Wolfgang,
|D
|Harpy Mele, Succubus Liciela, Smiter Medjed, Hunter Bertha, Archer Lucio, Infantry Mermaid Lorelei, Ken, Sacrificed Neviria, Disc-Bearer Mona, Traveling Trader Corona, Spellsword Dielle, Kimono God Vali, Spirit Bird Hraesvelgr, Falconer Arnaud, Dreameaters Livy & Lo, 6th Angel
