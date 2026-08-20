Duet Night Abyss, Mongil: Star Dive, RAID: Shadow Legends - We've Gacha Covered

Our regular roundup of stars and summons

Love 'em or hate 'em, gacha RPGs are everywhere - so much so that they dominate our mailboxes on most days since they're just filled to the brim with all sorts of shiny new things (and I do love shiny new things). Whether it's a fancy SSR character joining the lineup or a cool new region to explore, we've got a nifty list of updates here where we go through what's caught our eye so far!

Genesis War

It's always a good day any time a new character is added to the roster, and in LINE Games' Genesis War, that's exactly what we're celebrating! In particular, Witch Cameo Beaufort has arrived in the RPG, along with Shakbari of War. As the God of War from the 12 Gods of Antaria, she ramps up any team comp with her Ultimate Move Storm Sword and her Genesis Storm Sword equipment.

If you're looking to put them to the test, you can do so in the Real-time Friendly Match content, where you can duke it out in PvP with your frenemies. Or, if you're more of a narrative-driven gamer, you'll be happy to know that Chapters 37–38 of the Main Story (Hard Difficulty) are now available to sink your teeth into too.

Duet Night Abyss

With "Paradise Prelude" well underway within Duet Night Abyss, it's only fitting that we get an update within the update - and this time, it's the Crimson Mage event taking centre stage. Running until September 29th, the event lets you nab the Nightfall Enchantress skins for Hilda and Camilla within the action RPG.

All you have to do is take part in the limited-time features - in particular, you'll need to use Phoxene and purchase Starweave Thread. This, in turn, can be used to weave, which hopefully lets you gain the favour of the RNG gods for a chance to unlock all these new goodies!

RAID: Shadow Legends

If you're looking to isekai yourself into a whole new world, RAID: Shadow Legends is teleporting you into Oz for a full three months. The aptly titled "Echoes of Oz" event offers Wizard of Oz-themed event dungeons, along with five Legendary Champions you can add to your lineup. As you might expect, this includes Dorothy Gale, Tin Woodman, Cowardly Lion, Ozilda the Wicked, and The Scarecrow - incredibly on-brand, to be honest!

There's also going to be a 7-day loyalty program or check-in event that lets you score the Dorothy Champion for free, so it's safe to say things are about to get magical on the yellow brick road throughout November 10th.

Chaos Zero Nightmare

Smilegate is joining the gacha galore this week with "The Black Panther Left Uncared For" in Chaos Zero Nightmare, which lets you dive into the latest narrative arc for Galactic Disaster Season 4. With a new story comes a new character too, of course, which means the leader of the Black Spica mercs, Arabella, will be joining the fight.

The new Partner Licinia is also dropping in to complement this team combo, and if you're looking to test them out, then the new competitive ranking mode called the Great Rift might just be the perfect place to flex your muscles.

Mongil: Star Dive

Of course, Netmarble is here too as always, with the new Version 1.3 update for Mongil: Star Dive. The 5-star character Brisshell is switching up your current roster as an Earth-element Assassin, and her growth materials - plus Summon Tickets - will be up for grabs in the “The Girl from the Void” three-week event missions and dungeons.

Her story will also be available in the Epic Quest, “A Visitor from Afar”, so it's all about Brisshell’s time in the spotlight for this update. And there are a bunch of summer-themed costumes for Ophelia and Jiwon too, so it's safe to say there's a lot to unpack here.

Raven2

Netmarble is also wrapping up this roundup with the 300-day celebration for Raven2, which is incredible to me, as I feel like the MMORPG was just recently launched. Time flies when you're having fun, as they say, which undoubtedly is how fans of the franchise feel with the Special Corps Appreciation Festival running through September 16th.

Up to 440 Summon Scrolls will be given away from the Dazzling Growth Support and Event: Appreciation Festival Pass and the Dominion Defeat Event, where you can look forward to taking down the field boss Dominion in exchange for summons and crafting materials. This comes with plenty of quality-of-life enhancements too, so it's the best time to get involved!