Duet Night Abyss codes (November 2025)

These Duet Night Abyss codes will help you upgrade your characters and weapons with valuable currencies and more!

Duet Night Abyss is one of those RPGs where you don’t just fight things - you kind of slash through them with style. It’s flashy in the best way possible, but not in a “press one button to win” kind of way. You actually feel the difference between clean execution and panic-mashing. Yeah, it absolutely lets you know when you mess up. But that’s also what makes it fun.

It's an RPG resembling Genshin Impact in a way, but it has that je-ne-sais-quoi that makes it its own experience (have a look at our Duet Night Abyss tips if you're a newbie!).

There are plenty of things you can explore, collect and upgrade, and the characters are just one of these elements. You can find out which ones are the best in the Duet Night Abyss tier list we've created!

In any case, it also helps to have a bunch of freebies in your back pocket, which is where these Duet Night Abyss codes come in. These will give you lots of Coins and Combat Melody, which are essential to upgrading your characters and weapons. You can also get Carmine Globules and Phoxene - the currencies everyone needs to get new characters.

Active Duet Night Abyss codes

DENAABINIJI - 200 Carmine Globule, 5 Combat Melody I, 30000 Coin

- 200 Carmine Globule, 5 Combat Melody I, 30000 Coin DNAGIFT - 100 Carmine Globule, 20000 Coin, 5 Combat Melody I

- 100 Carmine Globule, 20000 Coin, 5 Combat Melody I DNABYSSGIFT - 20 Phoxene, 20000 Coin, 10 Combat Melody I

- 20 Phoxene, 20000 Coin, 10 Combat Melody I DNALAUNCH - 30000 Coin, 10 Weapon Manual I, 10 Combat Melody I

- 30000 Coin, 10 Weapon Manual I, 10 Combat Melody I EPICGAMESDNA - 10000 Coin, 5 Combat Melody I, 1 Basic Weapon Component: Grip

- 10000 Coin, 5 Combat Melody I, 1 Basic Weapon Component: Grip DNALIVE - 10000 Coin, 2 Commission Manual: Volume I, 1 Basic Weapon Component: Blade

- 10000 Coin, 2 Commission Manual: Volume I, 1 Basic Weapon Component: Blade DNAGLOBAL - 20 Phoxene, 20000 Coin, 10 Combat Melody I

Expired

DNA1028

DNAFREEPLAY

DNARELEASE

How to redeem your rewards

Step 1 : Open the Menu in the top left corner of the screen.

: Open the in the top left corner of the screen. Step 2 : Select the last option (3 dots).

: Select the (3 dots). Step 3 : Hit the Consume button next to Redemption Code.

: Hit the button next to Redemption Code. Step 4: Type in an active code, then press Confirm.

Not sure how to do that yet? Here's the step-by-step guide:

Not working?

How to get more goodies?

All these are case-sensitive. You should write them exactly as shown (in full capitals); otherwise, they will appear as invalid codes.You might find new ones on the official social media channels , but we add them all to the list (including the rewards), so you can just save this page and check it regularly.

