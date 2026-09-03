5 new mobile games to try this week - September 3rd, 2026
Fresh mobile picks you should give a go this week
- Strike down your foes without drawing your blade
- Test your travel trivia for tickets
- Find out if your bestie really is reading your mind
Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world.
Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? Fret not - we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, whether that's an undiscovered indie gem or a high-profile AAA masterpiece.
That said, you can head on over to our NEW WEEKLY MOBILE GAMES hub if you're on the hunt for more curated adventures to obsess over!
1
Say the Same Thing
Great minds think alike, as they say, and perhaps it's also a true test of friendship when you're both trying to exclaim "Jinx!" at each other all the time. Say the Same Thing is exactly what it says on the tin - you and your BFF (or someone you think is your BFF) try to string semi-connected words together until you end up, well, saying the same thing.
The catch is that there's no preset "correct" word here - it's all about the dynamic journey to get to the same word. There are daily challenges and rankings you can dive into on the app if you ever need to spice things up - something truly chaotic and fun, as expected from the band OK Go!
2
Bloodless
The title itself very aptly describes what this pixel-art isometric brawler is all about, but essentially, you play as a rogue samurai out for revenge, with a firm refusal to kill - hence, Bloodless. The premise has plenty of Rurouni Kenshin vibes, but the retro visuals give it its own distinct character - and I doubt Kenshin was ever this good at parrying at precisely the exact moment.
Doing so renders your opponents helpless, and funnily enough, disarming them makes them turn tail and run. It's a refreshing twist to all the usual gore out there, and if you're curious, our deputy editor Stephen has a Bloodless review you might want to check out.
3
Tearscape
Speaking of retro pixel-art, this Bloodborne-esque Souls-like offers plenty of that but with a Metroidvania style. Tearscape features a non-linear map filled with all sorts of horrors for you to take on, and what's interesting is that you can also play two-player local co-op with controllers should you so wish.
There are branching pathways to discover and lots of secret shortcuts to stumble upon, with a wide variety of NPCs who may or may not be helpful on your gruelling journey. With the amount of content on offer here, I'd say the $9.99 price tag is well worth it, especially if you're a fan of the genre.
4
Shoe it All!
Now, if you'd rather spend your energy sticking it to the man, Shoe It All! (with an exclamation mark) might just do the trick. This physics-based puzzler will have you chucking your shoes every which way as a snarky teen, but it's not all about throwing your sneakers willy-nilly! You have to hone your precision and timing to really challenge the establishment - after all, those grumpy neighbours and boring adults have nothing on you.
You can also perform a bunch of trick shots or find different ways to "clear" each level, so it's the perfect way to unleash both your creativity and rebellious side at the same time.
5
Trailmarks
As for challenging your brain cells instead of your shoe-throwing prowess, Trailmarks will have you scrambling to answer as many correct trivia questions as you can to get to where you need to go.
The travel-based questions earn you tickets you can use to hop from place to place across real-world cities, so if you've ever wanted to expand your knowledge of global food and culture - or you simply want to take your snobby know-it-all friend down a notch - Trailmarks can definitely be of service. Not bad for $7.99 a pop!