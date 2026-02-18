Raven2 Tier List - Best Classes (February 2026)

The best class in this Raven2 tier list can do exceptionally well in solo play as well as in multiplayer and PvP. Let's find out, shall we?

Updated on February 18th, 2026 - Version: 2.08.02

There are quite a few classes in Raven2, and each one comes with unique stats and playstyles. You might be familiar with the concept from other MMORPGs, but here you want to pay close attention to the one you choose. Since you cannot swap classes later on, picking the best class that fits your playstyle from the very beginning will make things a lot easier.

Of course, you can create new characters belonging to different ones, but since many rewards are character-bound, you want to have ONE SINGLE MAIN. By the way, those rewards can be found when you redeem these Raven2 codes!

Back to the classes now - depending on your approach, you can play as either ranged or melee. There's also "Magic", but that's essentially a ranged class dealing magic damage (in different forms).

Now, I truly believe that each class can be top-tier, but it depends on the player - someone who might excel at melee assassins and randomly picks a Night Ranger (which is super strong) might not do as well as someone who already knows how to move and position with a ranged marksman.

And with all that out of the way, let's rank all the classes and then dive a little deeper into what each one does!

Raven2 tier list - best classes

Tier Class S (best) Deathbringer, Assassin, Night Ranger A (good) Divine Caster, Elementalist, Vanguard B (average) Destroyer, Berserker, Gunslinger

On the following pages, you can find out more about each class and why it received the rank it did!

