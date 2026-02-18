Raven2 Tier List - Best Classes (February 2026)
The best class in this Raven2 tier list can do exceptionally well in solo play as well as in multiplayer and PvP. Let's find out, shall we?
- Updated on February 18th, 2026 - Version: 2.08.02
There are quite a few classes in Raven2, and each one comes with unique stats and playstyles. You might be familiar with the concept from other MMORPGs, but here you want to pay close attention to the one you choose. Since you cannot swap classes later on, picking the best class that fits your playstyle from the very beginning will make things a lot easier.
Of course, you can create new characters belonging to different ones, but since many rewards are character-bound, you want to have ONE SINGLE MAIN. By the way, those rewards can be found when you redeem these Raven2 codes!
Back to the classes now - depending on your approach, you can play as either ranged or melee. There's also "Magic", but that's essentially a ranged class dealing magic damage (in different forms).
Now, I truly believe that each class can be top-tier, but it depends on the player - someone who might excel at melee assassins and randomly picks a Night Ranger (which is super strong) might not do as well as someone who already knows how to move and position with a ranged marksman.
And with all that out of the way, let's rank all the classes and then dive a little deeper into what each one does!
Raven2 tier list - best classes
|Tier
|Class
|S (best)
|Deathbringer, Assassin, Night Ranger
|A (good)
|Divine Caster, Elementalist, Vanguard
|B (average)
|Destroyer, Berserker, Gunslinger
On the following pages, you can find out more about each class and why it received the rank it did!
S tier | A tier | B tier
Original article by Cristina Mesesan. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.
S tier classes breakdown
DeathbringerI might be a little bit biased, but the Deathbringer is honestly one of the strongest and most fun classes I've played in a while. The Deathbringer - or the Necromancer - is a class that can use spectres to deal damage. The summons can be super strong if you itemise your character well.
Even though it is not a Necromancer like the ones in WoW (with millions of different summons), the Deathbringer is super fun to play and fairly easy - even for first timers (our Raven2 beginner's guide should come in handy for that). They deal magic damage, and on top of everything, they also have solid support skills.
- Difficulty: 2/5
- ATK: 4/5 (Magic-ranged)
- DEF: 2/5
- Support: 4/5
- CC: 2/5
AssassinAssassins are well-known for being the most annoying class to deal with in PvP, but also being among the best damage dealers. You can pick this class if you enjoy tormenting enemies, but honestly - it is a great class.
You don't have amazing defences, but they are decent enough considering what the Assassin can do. It is not an easy class at all, since you need to mind your positioning at all times. You need to find the opportune moment, and that's when you strike. Assassins are all about timing and finishing off weakened enemies.
- Difficulty: 5/5
- ATK: 5/5 (Melee)
- DEF: 2/5
- Support: 1/5
- CC: 4/5
Night RangerI've raved about the Night Ranger before, and that's because it is indeed a very solid class. You deal ranged damage, you have decent mobility, and in terms of playstyle, it is simple enough to just pick up and play.
You can pick essentially (almost) any skill and do well, so the builds for Night Rangers are versatile but solid. You can't go wrong by picking it. If you don't want to bother too much with going for something good in PvE only or PvP only, this is a great choice, since it excels at everything.
- Difficulty: 1/5
- ATK: 5/5 (Ranged)
- DEF: 3/5
- Support: 1/5
- CC: 3/5
A tier classes breakdown
Divine CasterThe only reason Divine Caster is not in a higher tier is because of so many tough past experiences with Divine Caster players. The class is advertised as being "easy", but in reality, skill builds from experience. You want to know when to use your skills, how to properly time everything in a dungeon, so you can keep your team alive.
As for the playstyle, it is fairly simple - in solo play, you can just pick up and play the Divine Caster without a second thought, since it has decent enough damage to complete quests/farm/do bosses.
- Difficulty: 3/5
- ATK: 3/5 (Magic-ranged)
- DEF: 3/5
- Support: 5/5
- CC: 2/5
ElementalistIf you were to compare the Elementalist with the Destroyer in terms of CC (crowd control), I believe the Elementalist could easily win. You have solid damage, you can CC enemies, you have decent enough defences, and you're also ranged. All in all, this class is solid if you like playing a magic DPS.
- Difficulty: 3/5
- ATK: 5/5 (Magic-ranged)
- DEF: 3/5
- Support: 1/5
- CC: 4/5
VanguardThe Vanguard is your dedicated tank - you have insanely high defences, and even though you have SOME attack, it doesn't come anywhere near that of a class which specialises in ATK.
Every PvE party needs Vanguards, so in that regard, it is a desired class. As for the playstyle, the Vanguard is fairly relaxing and straightforward - you have your target, you hit it, and eventually it will die (in solo play). When playing with friends, you need to position accordingly and time your skills in such a way that you can mitigate as much damage as possible while waiting for heals.
- Difficulty: 2/5
- ATK: 2/5 (Melee)
- DEF: 5/5
- Support: 2/5
- CC: 4/5
B tier classes breakdown
DestroyerThis class is honestly great, as long as you have a proper front line. Similar to the Gunslinger, the Destroyer uses a crossbow to deal damage, but relies on their CC to burst down the enemy before they get a chance to hit.
You need to be super mindful of the positioning, since even though it's not hard to pick up and play a Destroyer, you can get destroyed if you encounter an Assassin or a Berserker in PvP - unless you can take them down before they do.
- Difficulty: 3/5
- ATK: 4/5 (Ranged)
- DEF: 2/5
- Support: 2/5
- CC: 5/5
BerserkerThe Berserker class is super fun and insanely strong - the only drawback is that you need a Vanguard to draw aggro, since the Berserker's defences are average. You also have very few support skills, which means you might need to allocate skill points into some survival skills, unless you have a healer.
I believe the Berserker is a great class if you play with a friend who can pick Divine Caster, and duo everything together. With a Divine Caster, the Berserker-Divine Caster combo can be S-tier.
- Difficulty: 5/5
- ATK: 5/5 (Melee)
- DEF: 3/5
- Support: 1/5
- CC: 4/5
GunslingerEven though the Gunslinger is great in terms of damage, they rely a lot on technique. It is not that easy to just pick up and play, which is why it ranks in this tier. Gunslingers need specific skills in specific situations (yeah, SUPER specific), and sometimes you might be caught off-guard, which means you can easily get ambushed by other players.
Given their low defences and average CC, surviving is not always simple, so if you're not a seasoned player with similar classes, it might be super difficult.
- Difficulty: 5/5
- ATK: 5/5 (Ranged)
- DEF: 2/5
- Support: 1/5
- CC: 3/5
