Ahead of the Game - Purrfect Three Kingdoms reimagines Ancient China's generals as cute cats, and yes, it's purrfect

And there's a random capybara too

Three Kingdoms, but with cats

Idle RPG with city-building elements

Get ready for conquest and chaos

It's all about claws, paws, and chaos in this week's Ahead of the Game series, where we tell you about a new mobile endeavour that's playable in one form or another despite its unofficial launch.

I'll honestly never get tired of the Three Kingdoms era, so when I spotted this lovely little gem on Google Play this week, I just had to give it a go. And that's not just because it's another Three Kingdoms-inspired adventure on mobile - it's also because everyone's been reimagined as adorable cats, and any time a fluffy feline is involved, it's bound to be a good time.

As you can probably already tell from the title, Purrfect Three Kingdoms is all about kitty cats causing chaos on the castle grounds - but since they're supposed to be renowned generals from Ancient China, that makes it totally okay. I still can't get over how historical icons Guan Yu, Zhang Fei, and Cao Cao have reinvented themselves here, but make no mistake - just because they've traded their blades for claws doesn't mean they're any less formidable!

That's because you also get to deploy said generals in combat outside your kingdom, and along the way, you'll encounter familiar faces from Wei, Shu, and Wu too. You'll take out different monsters (including peaches with legs?), gather resources, and expand your kingdom as you go along, all with convenient idle mechanics for some good ol' casual gameplay.

To top it all off, your main character is a capybara with some perpetual snot dangling precariously on the edge of its nose - and it's such a bizarre, random, and absolutely welcome addition to the overall aesthetic that makes the whole experience even more entertaining.

So, how do you play Purrfect Three Kingdoms?