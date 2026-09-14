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Ahead of the Game - Purrfect Three Kingdoms reimagines Ancient China's generals as cute cats, and yes, it's purrfect

And there's a random capybara too

Ahead of the Game - Purrfect Three Kingdoms reimagines Ancient China's generals as cute cats, and yes, it's purrfect
By Catherine Dellosa
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iOS + Android
  • Three Kingdoms, but with cats
  • Idle RPG with city-building elements
  • Get ready for conquest and chaos

It's all about claws, paws, and chaos in this week's Ahead of the Game series, where we tell you about a new mobile endeavour that's playable in one form or another despite its unofficial launch. 

I'll honestly never get tired of the Three Kingdoms era, so when I spotted this lovely little gem on Google Play this week, I just had to give it a go. And that's not just because it's another Three Kingdoms-inspired adventure on mobile - it's also because everyone's been reimagined as adorable cats, and any time a fluffy feline is involved, it's bound to be a good time.

guan yu reimagined as a cat

As you can probably already tell from the title, Purrfect Three Kingdoms is all about kitty cats causing chaos on the castle grounds - but since they're supposed to be renowned generals from Ancient China, that makes it totally okay. I still can't get over how historical icons Guan Yu, Zhang Fei, and Cao Cao have reinvented themselves here, but make no mistake - just because they've traded their blades for claws doesn't mean they're any less formidable!

That's because you also get to deploy said generals in combat outside your kingdom, and along the way, you'll encounter familiar faces from Wei, Shu, and Wu too. You'll take out different monsters (including peaches with legs?), gather resources, and expand your kingdom as you go along, all with convenient idle mechanics for some good ol' casual gameplay.

three kingdoms generals as cats with a capybara leading the team

To top it all off, your main character is a capybara with some perpetual snot dangling precariously on the edge of its nose - and it's such a bizarre, random, and absolutely welcome addition to the overall aesthetic that makes the whole experience even more entertaining.

So, how do you play Purrfect Three Kingdoms?

The casual RPG is currently running a Closed Beta Test with a whole bunch of special codes you can redeem on the official Facebook page, so if you're keen on giving it a go before it's launched - and offering your feedback in the process - now's your chance!

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Purrfect Three Kingdoms
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Catherine Dellosa
Catherine Dellosa
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Catherine plays video games for a living and writes because she’s in love with words. Her Young Adult contemporary novel, For The Win: The Not-So-Epic Quest Of A Non-Playable Character, is her third book published by Penguin Random House SEA - a poignant love letter to gamer geeks, mythological creatures, teenage heartbreak, and everything in between. She one day hopes to soar the skies as a superhero, but for now, she strongly believes in saving lives through her works in fiction. Check out her books at bit.ly/catherinedellosabooks, or follow her on FB/IG/Twitter at @thenoobwife.