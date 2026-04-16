Mongil Star Dive tier list (April 2026) - Clear Conquests and Dimensional Rifts like a pro
| Mongil: Star Dive
Our comprehensive Mongil Star Dive tier list covers World, Conquest, and Dimensional Rift, and ranks all the characters you need to come out on top each time.
Whether you’re rerolling for a strong start or trying to optimise your current team, the Mongil Star Dive tier list I created will help you focus on the top-tier units for all content types.
Today's article will cover a total of 3 tier lists - one for each content. Depending on what your goal is, you can simply start with the story mode one.
Keep in mind that we regularly update this list based on the Global version of the RPG, so whenever a new character comes out, we'll test them, and they'll get added here.
Mongil Star Dive tier listThe rankings are as follows: one for the story mode, one for Conquest (Boss), and one for Dimensional Rift. For each content, you'll need a different character type - for instance, Dimensional Rift needs characters that spec in AoE damage, while Conquest is heavily ST-focused.
And if you need some extra resources, like free Monsterlings and Gold, our Mongil Star Dive codes should come in handy.
Now, there's no point in having all the characters in the same list, since someone like Angel can be God-tier for Dimensional Rift, and really underwhelming (at best) for Conquest. So, this discrepancy can only be solved if we make a different tier list for the content types.
All characters have been ranked, starting with S-tier (which has the best characters), and going down to the C tier, which has the worst-performing characters for that type of content.
Oh, and as a side note, in the Story mode, you can try any type of character you like - the enemies are really easy, and if you're curious about the playstyle of someone like Daisy, you can try her out here (she's still bad, but at least it won't cost you a dungeon run).
Story mode tier list | Conquest tier list | Dimensional Rift tier list
World tier list (Story Mode)
|Tier
|Character
|S
|Narae, Mina, Sangun, Flare, Esther
|A
|Ophelia, Gabi, Jiwon, Angel, Benjamin
|B
|Penny, Bonnie, Sera, Cloud
|C
|Reina, Leeho, Yeonhwa, Francis, Verna, Ellie, Daisy
When it comes to World/Path content, a Mongil Star Dive tier list is honestly not that important. This mode is very forgiving, and most players won’t struggle (much) regardless of their team.
The only things that really matter here are AoE damage and Neutralization (stagger) potential, if you really want to think about specifics.
At the top of the S Tier for World, Narae stands out. She is insanely good as a support, providing extremely offensive AoE coverage. She boosts Fire units significantly while still providing solid buffs to Ice characters, making her highly flexible for current and upcoming team comps. Alongside her, Mina, Esther, and Sangun dominate thanks to their strong AoE capabilities.
Mina offers consistent damage as long as she maintains her Essence, Esther excels when her field is active (despite cooldown limitations), and Sangun stands out for his simplicity, high uptime, and fast attack speed, making him one of the most reliable AoE DPS characters.
Conquest tier list (Boss - ST)
|Tier
|Character
|S
|Narae, Mina, Flare, Esther
|A
|Sangun, Ophelia, Gabi, Jiwon, Ellie
|B
|Penny, Reina, Sera, Benjamin, Francis, Cloud
|C
|Angel, Bonnie, Leeho, Yeonhwa, Verna, Daisy
Conquest is a boss-focused mode where your goal is to defeat a single enemy within a 5-minute time limit.
Since stagger (Neutralization) plays a key role here, it significantly increases the value of Destroyers and burst DPS characters. Since you also can’t rely on food for healing during fights, having some form of survivability or defensive utility becomes much more relevant. So, overall, I ranked the characters in this mode based on boss damage and overall potential.
In S Tier, Flare and Narae act as powerful enablers that help your main DPS finish fights much faster. Narae provides a strong mix of DPS and shielding, making her a flexible hybrid support, while Flare stands out as one of the best stagger-focused Destroyers currently available (outside of a fully stacked Ellie).
Alongside them, Mina and Esther shine as top-tier DPS. Mina offers extremely consistent DPS thanks to her low cooldowns, while Esther excels in burst windows - Assassins naturally deal more damage to staggered enemies, and her kit is perfectly designed to dish out tons of DPS during those short stagger windows.
Dimensional Rift tier list (Dungeon - AoE)
|Tier
|Character
|S
|Narae, Mina, Sangun, Jiwon, Angel
|A
|Flare, Esther, Ophelia, Gabi, Benjamin
|B
|Penny, Ellie, Francis, Cloud
|C
|Bonnie, Sera, Leeho, Yeonhwa, Verna, Reina, Daisy
Dimensional Rift is a timed dungeon where AoE damage and speed take centre stage. This mode rewards characters who can quickly clear waves, which is why utility also becomes more valuable here. If said utility helps reduce clear times or improves overall team flow, that's a winner right there.
In S Tier, Narae once again proves to be one of the strongest units, simply because she excels at what matters most: making enemies die FAST. Her wide AoE and strong offensive support make her a perfect fit for this mode too.
Mina and Sangun also stand out thanks to their high uptime and range, which comes as no surprise. Mina has a slight edge due to her mobility (her Essence-based dashes allow her to close gaps instantly, saving valuable seconds), which is nice.
To round out our Mongil Star Dive tier list, we have Angel, who is a bit of an unconventional pick. Her balanced mix of range, AoE, and burst DPS makes her extremely effective in Rift, even if she doesn’t dominate anywhere else. Meanwhile, Jiwon finally finds a strong general use here, where her stamina buffs and grouping abilities can significantly speed up runs.
If you'd rather rank bots and historical figures (because why not?), our Medabots Survivors tier list and Pop Epoch tier list might just be of service.