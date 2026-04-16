Mongil Star Dive tier list (April 2026) - Clear Conquests and Dimensional Rifts like a pro

Our comprehensive Mongil Star Dive tier list covers World, Conquest, and Dimensional Rift, and ranks all the characters you need to come out on top each time.

Whether you’re rerolling for a strong start or trying to optimise your current team, the Mongil Star Dive tier list I created will help you focus on the top-tier units for all content types.

Today's article will cover a total of 3 tier lists - one for each content. Depending on what your goal is, you can simply start with the story mode one.

Keep in mind that we regularly update this list based on the Global version of the RPG, so whenever a new character comes out, we'll test them, and they'll get added here.

Mongil Star Dive tier list

The rankings are as follows: one for the story mode, one for Conquest (Boss), and one for Dimensional Rift. For each content, you'll need a different character type - for instance, Dimensional Rift needs characters that spec in AoE damage, while Conquest is heavily ST-focused.

And if you need some extra resources, like free Monsterlings and Gold, our Mongil Star Dive codes should come in handy.

Now, there's no point in having all the characters in the same list, since someone like Angel can be God-tier for Dimensional Rift, and really underwhelming (at best) for Conquest. So, this discrepancy can only be solved if we make a different tier list for the content types.

All characters have been ranked, starting with S-tier (which has the best characters), and going down to the C tier, which has the worst-performing characters for that type of content.

Oh, and as a side note, in the Story mode, you can try any type of character you like - the enemies are really easy, and if you're curious about the playstyle of someone like Daisy, you can try her out here (she's still bad, but at least it won't cost you a dungeon run).