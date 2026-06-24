The Pocket Gamer Podcast Episode 83 - Hill Climb Racing 3 chaos, Brawl Stars kicks, and Case Solved clicks

On backflips and fish & chips

How do you feel about real-world collabs? How about anime game adaptations - yay or nay? We dive into a healthy back-and–forth on all things mobile in this week's (New and Improved!) Pocket Gamer Podcast, where we chat about everything from unsolved murder cases to respecting your BFF's favourite Supercell game.

Iwan gets right to it with the soft launch of Hill Climb Racing 3, which you can read all about in his first impressions piece. Suffice it to say that both he and Will find it refreshing to have something so lovably reminiscent of Flash games, and with the discussion on competitive gaming comes all the number-crunching too.

This is how they segue into Vietnam, which is reported to be second in ranking when it comes to downloads in the world of mobile. It's inevitable that they shed some light on the nature of possible bot farms as well, but if it's all truly organic, then that's definitely a good indication of how and where the market is going.

As for upcoming projects to watch out for, a new Chainsaw Man mobile game is coming out, and while details are a little hush-hush at the moment, the teaser trailer should at least give you an idea of how it'll go. Iwan and Will then ponder the mysteries of anime adaptations on mobile, ranging from Kaiju No. 8 to One Punch Man.

Speaking of mysteries, Case Solved: The London Files is coming to iOS and Android too this summer, so if you fancy some pointing and clicking with a side of cosy paper cutout-esque visuals, this is one to add to your radar.

A bit of waffling about being hit on the head with a bag of fish and chips somehow leads to Brawl Stars' collaboration with Adidas, and whether or not that connects with you, depending on your age, will determine just how this crossover will go. Don't pick a fight with your besties over your kicks, though - that's just not cool!

You can listen to the podcast below, through the Spotify embed, or head over to our Spotify Page. If you fancy giving us a follow, you'll actually get the new podcasts pushed to you as they're uploaded (which means you can give them a listen before we've even got the story live on the website).

Plus, we've been teasing more ways of getting it to you for the past months, and now the time has finally come. You can catch us on Amazon Music or on Apple Podcasts too - because life is hard enough already, and we wouldn't want you to struggle with finding us!