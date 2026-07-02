Star Sailors tier list (July 2026) - Master your Battle, Assist, and Adventurer heroes
| Star Sailors
Don't make the mistake of thinking this is just another gacha! Let our Star Sailors tier list help you master the basics to whip your squad into shape.
Star Sailors is not exactly your typical gacha - you have a gacha element with the character summoning, but there is also a lot of strategy involved when creating your team and selecting the skills you want them to use. It's quite a complex adventure, actually.
If this is your first gacha, then this might be one of the most complicated ones to understand. Don't worry, though, because I am here to give you a complete Star Sailors tier list and explain how characters work - Battle, Assist, and Adventurer.
I know it's a lot to take in, but let's start with the basics, and then we'll dive into the tier list.
Character roles: Battle & AssistAs you've probably noticed, you will first select your main character's gender (M or F). Then, you will be able to deploy 4 partners, which pretty much makes up your team. Each team has the following roles:
- Hero (MC) > Battle > Battle > Assist > Assist > Monster
You will only be able to use the skills of the Battle characters when fighting enemies, while the Assist characters automatically pick and cast their skills. So, the first thing you need to remember is to have some solid Battle characters.
After you level those up, you can pick some solid Assist characters. Those need to be levelled up as well, because some of their stats are applied to other characters.
What about the Monster?The Monster is an extra "character" that grants you a specific buff. I've ranked them all on the last page as well - don't worry.
- Did you redeem all the Star Sailors codes yet? If not, do it before they expire!
Star Sailors tier list breakdownAll characters are ranked based on their role, so we will have a tier list for all the Battle characters, one for all the Assist characters, and one for all the Monsters. Feel free to check the one you're interested in by clicking on the links below.
Battle tier list | Assist tier list | Monster tier list
Battle tier list
|Tier
|Name
|S
|Nina, Heidi, Kaira, Jen
|A
|Ethan, Soul, Carat, Erling
|B
|Iron
|C
|Rak, Remi
You've seen Nina's skill during the tutorial - and yes, she IS that good. She can deal insane amounts of damage to enemies, mainly single enemies (with her Checkmate), which makes her exceptional against bosses.
Kaira is noteworthy because her Crimson Waltz can buff allies' ATK, stacking up. She's not only an amazing buffer, but also a solid DPS to have.
Soul is noteworthy because he is a 2* that scales with the amount of HP lost - the more HP he loses, the stronger his Scarlet Feast. He can also be upgraded fairly easily, which unlocks his Trait sooner - he can be a solid front liner once he reaches Rank 3+.
Assist tier list
|Tier
|Name
|S
|Iris, Caroline, Hunter K
|A
|Dora, Nutty, Sion
|B
|Simo, Jerry, Mui
|C
|Ed, Nadia
Iris will buff allies' ATK, but also grant a Brooch effect, which triggers a specific bonus based on the stacks of Brooch - the more, the better. Basically, the longer a fight goes on, the stronger Iris will be.
Caroline is not a really good attacker, but she can debuff enemies like no one else. She is good in many situations, but mainly in PvP. She may not seem that competent in PvE, but if you have her, she's still worth upgrading in my opinion.
Hunter K is an attacker who can buff allies. He deals good damage, he can buff allies' ATK, his own SP, and also grant allies Crit Rate RES. In short, he makes your team immune to criticals, which you know is going to come in handy, hence his spot in our Star Sailors tier list.
Monster tier list
|Tier
|Name
|S+
|Primal Tan
|S
|Plateau's Earth God Hakan, Mr. Jaws, Archer of Repose Rowena, Forest Guardian Yaren
|A
|Dreaming Forest Enforcer, Silver Tail Jaws
|B
|Forest Keeper,
|C
|Mermrauder Lookout, Mermrauder Deckhand, Mermrauder Doctor, Dreaming Forest Protector, Dreaming Forest Guide, Dreaming Forest Ranger, Mermrauder Swordsman, Dreaming Forest Healer, Ashmane War Drummer, Ashmane Thrower, Ashmane Shield Soldier, Ashmane Axe Soldier
Primal Tan is the best Monster available - it grants the team increased Crit Rate, but also deals good damage.
Plateau's Earth God Hakan is more of a "tank" Monster, because it grants your team Crit Rate RES, while also making the enemy team vulnerable to criticals.
Archer of Repose Rowena is the best Monster in terms of buffs granted: she grants allies 10% ATK, but also an Increased DMG buff.
Now that you're done with our Star Sailors tier list, how about taking a gander at our Zomline Survival tier list and our Illusion Connect: Re tier list next?