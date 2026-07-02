Star Sailors tier list (July 2026) - Master your Battle, Assist, and Adventurer heroes

Don't make the mistake of thinking this is just another gacha! Let our Star Sailors tier list help you master the basics to whip your squad into shape.

Star Sailors is not exactly your typical gacha - you have a gacha element with the character summoning, but there is also a lot of strategy involved when creating your team and selecting the skills you want them to use. It's quite a complex adventure, actually.

If this is your first gacha, then this might be one of the most complicated ones to understand. Don't worry, though, because I am here to give you a complete Star Sailors tier list and explain how characters work - Battle, Assist, and Adventurer.

I know it's a lot to take in, but let's start with the basics, and then we'll dive into the tier list.

Character roles: Battle & Assist

Hero (MC) > Battle > Battle > Assist > Assist > Monster

As you've probably noticed, you will first select your main character's gender (M or F). Then, you will be able to deploy 4 partners, which pretty much makes up your team. Each team has the following roles:

You will only be able to use the skills of the Battle characters when fighting enemies, while the Assist characters automatically pick and cast their skills. So, the first thing you need to remember is to have some solid Battle characters.

After you level those up, you can pick some solid Assist characters. Those need to be levelled up as well, because some of their stats are applied to other characters.

What about the Monster?

Did you redeem all the Star Sailors codes yet? If not, do it before they expire!

Star Sailors tier list breakdown

The Monster is an extra "character" that grants you a specific buff. I've ranked them all on the last page as well - don't worry.All characters are ranked based on their role, so we will have a tier list for all the Battle characters, one for all the Assist characters, and one for all the Monsters. Feel free to check the one you're interested in by clicking on the links below.