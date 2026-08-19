SoulTerra Odyssey's match-3 puzzling and roguelike battles are fun when it lets you enjoy them

After Digimon Up, I wasn't sure I'd try another Bandai Namco mobile effort for a while. On console and PC, sure. That's the home of Elden Ring, after all. But once you've played a lacklustre idle RPG - a genre so simple that mucking it up is borderline impressive - it makes sense to be slightly cautious. However, when they recently soft-launched SoulTerra Odyssey, I was intrigued enough to throw that aforementioned caution into the wind, largely because it's an original IP. And while I've come away with mixed opinions, it's at least more interesting than Digimon Up.

Let's start with that original IP because it's an unusual decision from a big publisher, which often relies on recognisable series. Here, you play as a ragtag team of pirates going on some sort of expedition. I assume it's to find gold coins, given that's usually what those who fly the Jolly Roger tend to do. I couldn't tell you for certain because the plot is thinner than a decades-old treasure map.

And that lack of depth extends to the characters as well. That said, I enjoy their designs. K-33 is a pet goldfish who has commandeered a robotic diving suit, while Von Seagull is an avian with a penchant for chemicals and a pair of spiffy glasses. Their look certainly does a lot of the heavy lifting when it comes to their personality. Perhaps they'll eventually be expanded beyond mere pretty faces. Certainly, the designs are compelling and varied across the board, giving them a solid base to build from.

None of that sounds Earth-shattering, I appreciate, and, in truth, nothing really is. The strongest offering here is the gameplay, although that's largely based on its potential. The developers bill it as 'the first match 3D roguelite game ever.' And while I'm sceptical as to the truth behind that statement, it's certainly an intriguing mix. So, how does it all play?

Mish-mash matching

You begin each level by picking a starting hero, then hop straight into the action. Before each battle, you have to complete a series of goals. In practical terms, this means making a series of matches to collect a certain number of objects, ranging from fruit to nuts and bolts. Rather than the grid-based match-3 set-up, SoulTerra Odyssey uses the big-messy-pile approach, where you're effectively tidying up rather than matching, with items only disappearing from your limited shelf space once you've tapped three. It's absolutely fine, if not particularly difficult, even with bigger piles or similarly coloured objects thrown in.

Hitting those goals is easy enough. As long as you avoid filling up your item space or running out of time, you'll clear it fine. On the odd occasion that happens, it is felt throughout the run. Completing the goals means you're presented with more cards to add abilities, skills, passives and even other heroes to your team. Without them, you'll probably lack the damage necessary by the time you reach the boss.

Picking these cards is the most fun part. After a few runs, synergies start to appear. That might be stacking critical strikes to the point that they're happening every other attack or debuffing enemies and protecting your own team until they feel unkillable, even if it takes a bit longer to topple your foes. The battles play out automatically so there's no direct involvement, but seeing your strategies pay off is immensely satisfying.

And with additional heroes, I'm sure there are other fun synergies to uncover. Based on the few hours I've put in, they're unlikely to show up for some time. Unless you're willing to spend some actual cash, that is. And while I'm not opposed to a free-to-play model using this approach, it feels overly stingy compared to other summon-based games.

Frustrating gating

Likewise, one of mobile's greatest enemies is front and centre here - the energy system. And the amount you can have is quite low. While that might increase with progression, right now, it feels like I'm only allowed a few runs before waiting for a refill. Sure, it's slightly quicker compared to most. However, it's always a sticking point when a game doesn't want to be played.

The other issue is that, to an extent, your strategies will only get you so far. If your heroes aren't at a high enough level, you're going to hit a wall for a bit until snagging a few permanent upgrades. Again, it's standard fare and nothing new, though it does mar the experience when the roguelike aspect is genuinely compelling.

Naturally, you'll want to take all of this with a pinch of sea salt. Bandai Namco has only slipped this into soft launch at present. With a bit of refining, I could see SoulTerra Odyssey doing well. As long as the focus is put on people actually playing the damn thing rather than waiting for energy or enough coins to level up a hero.