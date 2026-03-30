Watcher of Realms to launch special Easter event packed with new goodies

No Easter bunnies to be seen

Watcher of Realms is celebrating Easter in a vibrant, action-packed style

This includes two new heroes, with Akira and Gretchen

Not to mention a host of action and reward-packed events to enjoy

With Spring finally here, it seems inevitable that the next round of seasonal events will focus on Easter. But there are no crosses or even bunnies to be seen anywhere in Moonton's Watcher of Realms because their upcoming Easter event is much more focused on action and drama!

The headlining additions here are not one, but two new characters arriving as part of this update! Akira is the human successor of Setram, and as you might expect from her trailer, she focuses heavily on a sort of steampunk aesthetic and mechanical-inspired powers. Definitely one to watch for when she ends up on our Watcher of Realms tier list.

Meanwhile, Gretchen has something of a Zariel flavour going on. Formerly a righteous angelic being, she was betrayed by her own comrades and is now hellbent on vengeance. Akira, however, gets the spotlight in her own drop event running from April 2nd until the 6th, although Gretchen does get her own rate-up event alongside Solcadens during the same period.

Rivetstorm

Naturally, there are also two other major events taking place alongside this suite of rate-ups and summoning events. The Egg Hunt kicks off on April 1st and runs until the 13th. It offers fresh challenges with goodies, including an exclusive emote, and you'll also be in with the chance to grab a Golden Egg that can be exchanged for even more lucrative rewards, such as Pantheon skin for Helios.

There's also the Treasure Island event taking place from April 2nd to April 12th, challenging you to take on the classic villains of Easter... pirates. Out of context it may be, but Skullflame & Brimstone will be more than enough of a challenge for you to take on, with extra booty to be had for beating them.

Speaking of major events, did you know that over here at PG, we're celebrating over 20 years since the site first launched? Check out our Pocket Gamer 20th anniversary retrospective to find out how the world of mobile has changed over the years!