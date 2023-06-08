Tap Force tier list of all characters that you can pick

- Version 1.47

Even though it might seem that Tap Force has a perfectly balanced character system, you will find out that everything is not as good as it might seem as you dive deeper into the game. If you want to enjoy the game and win, use powerful characters to ensure the best in-game experience.

This is a universal, regularly updated Tap Force tier list showing all characters rated from best to worst. If you're new to Pocket Gamer, know that you can find other tier lists here as well, such as the Street Fighter Duel tier list, Idle Awakening tier list and Crusaders Heaven tier list to name a few.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the most powerful characters in Tap Force!

Original article by Alina Novichenko, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.