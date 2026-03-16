Watcher of Realms introduces two major new legendary heroes with Sergei and Guan Yu

The god of war

Watcher of Realms is expanding its roster with two new exciting characters

Historical figure Guan Yu joins the line-up alongside debuting character Sergei

Dive in and take advantage of new rate-up events to level them further

Watcher of Realms is a character-collecting RPG from Moonton that already boasts a tremendous roster. As our Watcher of Realms tier list demonstrates, there's practically a pick for anyone, no matter your chosen strategy. But two new major additions could be here to upset the apple cart, with the debut of Sergei and Guan Yu.

Sergei is a monstrous martial artist with a tragic backstory, having trained under Master Zenith to fight off the Tide of Darkness. But after accidentally injuring a fellow trainee, he's sworn to fight for redemption. Certainly a fine addition to Watcher of Realms' roster, if a little overshadowed by the second new character.

For readers at all familiar with Chinese history or mythology, Guan Yu will need little introduction. A historical figure so lionised he's been literally referred to as a god, and a hugely popular subject for films, books and games, Guan Yu is in grand form in Watcher of Realms.

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If you're interested in grabbing either of these new additions to your lineup, then there are a few key dates to keep in mind. From March 20th to the 23rd, Guan Yu and one Wish Hero will have a 20x rate-up for a limited period. Meanwhile, from the 21st to the 23rd, Sergei and the existing character Valderon will get the same benefit. Not to mention log-in events to mark Guan Yu's debut.

And keep an eye on your calendar too, because Moonton have hinted at a 'mysterious event' also in the offing. Details are scant, but we know there will be plenty of rewards, including an exclusive avatar, a skin for Guan Yu and a Summoning Stone skin to boot.

Looking for more RPG action as you find in Watcher of Realms? Then check out our list of the best RPGs on Android for some of our top picks!