Watcher of Realms sees the return of its Dracula collaboration and new server-wide event

Watcher of Realms is bringing exciting new content in its latest update

Kicking off with the return of the Dracula-themed collaboration event

Not to mention the upcoming server-wide Siege of Tya event!

As we cross the hump of the week, you might be looking for something exciting and interesting to enjoy this weekend. In which case, you're in luck because Watcher of Realms already has a major new event underway with the return of its Dracula collab and a brand-new server-wide event!

Now, you might ask how a collab with an old novel would work. And my answer is 'don't worry about it'. The rerun of the Dracula collaboration once more sees the legendary collaboration hero, Vlad Draculea, available to recruit for free as you explore the depths of Transylvania.

Not only that, but Draculea will be joined by Count Dracula (no...relation?), Lady Mina and Dr. Van Helsing as fellow collaboration-exclusive heroes. Confusing set-up aside, this collaboration, running from April 23rd to May 10th, promises a host of exciting content for you to enjoy.

Under siege

Fortunately, if blood-sucking beasts aren't your bag, then you're in luck! Because this new announcement also comes alongside the latest server-wide event: Siege of Tya.

Running from mid-May, this event will see players team up to take on The World Eater Ezareth (no relation to the space-marine chapter), as he invades Tya. Working alongside your fellow players to defeat Ezareth will net you a variety of rewards, including a free random legendary hero to add to your roster!

Not only that, but keep your eyes open for Gear Dungeon III arriving on May 1st, the upcoming Void Rift Epilogue update and Skin Assembly Event starting in mid-May! Not to mention all the time-limited summoning events over the coming weeks.

If this is your first time digging into the exciting world of Watcher of Realms, don't go in unprepared. Check out our Watcher of Realms tier list to get some of our top tips for who to pick!