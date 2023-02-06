Awaken Chaos Era codes: February 2023

All active Awaken Chaos Era codes that will let you claim exclusive in-game rewards

- checked for new codes

Awaken: Chaos Era is a mythical turn-based RPG developed and published by Century Games. Awaken: Chaos Era features over 155 heroes and multiple game modes. It has recently released on both Android and iOS, and if you have just downloaded it and are looking for working Awaken: Chaos Era codes that will help you get free in-game rewards and progress quickly, then you have come to the right place. Of course, you should also take a look at the Awaken Chaos Era tier list where we have all of the characters ranked from the best to worst.

In this post, we will share a list of all active Awaken: Chaos Era codes that you can redeem to get in-game rewards like special weapons charms, advanced weapon charms, summoning crystals, Zachary hero, double XP boost, Abbott hero and much more.

Currently working Awaken: Chaos Era codes

DedicateYourHeart - New!

Happy New Year

MerryChristmas

NinjaHitoshi

STORMBADGE

HAPPYHALLOWEEN

STATUEOFTHEHOLYKING

ACEXFoodyXCollab

fullspeedahead

Bluestacks2022

Swordout - Rewards: three special weapon charms, one advanced weapon charm, and a four-star raider blade

- Rewards: three special weapon charms, one advanced weapon charm, and a four-star raider blade Hello100 - Rewards: 100 summoning crystals

- Rewards: 100 summoning crystals Whosyourdaddy - Rewards: Zachary hero

- Rewards: Zachary hero FOODY - Rewards: one three-star foody pet

- Rewards: one three-star foody pet Ineedadoctor - Rewards: Abbott hero

- Rewards: Abbott hero ACEFB - Rewards: three advanced summoning crystals

- Rewards: three advanced summoning crystals ACEEXP - Rewards: double XP for one hour

- Rewards: double XP for one hour ACEDC - Rewards: three advanced summoning crystals

Expired

ACEBONUS

LevelUp

These codes are time-limited, so try to use them as soon as possible. We will keep updating this post with new Awaken: Chaos Era codes as and when they arrive, so don't forget to bookmark this page and frequently visit to find new working codes.

How to redeem Awaken: Chaos Era codes?

Open the game and tap on your avatar icon at the top of the screen

Click on the settings and go to the accounts tab

Now, click on the redemption code button and enter any of the active Awaken: Chaos Era codes from above

Click on the redeem button

Now, you can collect your reward from your in-game mailbox

Follow these steps to redeem Awaken: Chaos Era codes:

Awaken: Chaos Era is available on both Android and iOS. You can download it from Google Play or the App Store.

Original article by Sumant Meena, updated by Artur Novichenko