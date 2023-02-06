Awaken Chaos Era codes: February 2023
All active Awaken Chaos Era codes that will let you claim exclusive in-game rewards
Awaken: Chaos Era is a mythical turn-based RPG developed and published by Century Games. Awaken: Chaos Era features over 155 heroes and multiple game modes. It has recently released on both Android and iOS, and if you have just downloaded it and are looking for working Awaken: Chaos Era codes that will help you get free in-game rewards and progress quickly, then you have come to the right place. Of course, you should also take a look at the Awaken Chaos Era tier list where we have all of the characters ranked from the best to worst.
In this post, we will share a list of all active Awaken: Chaos Era codes that you can redeem to get in-game rewards like special weapons charms, advanced weapon charms, summoning crystals, Zachary hero, double XP boost, Abbott hero and much more.
Currently working Awaken: Chaos Era codesHere is a list of all working codes:
- DedicateYourHeart - New!
- Happy New Year
- MerryChristmas
- NinjaHitoshi
- STORMBADGE
- HAPPYHALLOWEEN
- STATUEOFTHEHOLYKING
- ACEXFoodyXCollab
- fullspeedahead
- Bluestacks2022
- Swordout - Rewards: three special weapon charms, one advanced weapon charm, and a four-star raider blade
- Hello100 - Rewards: 100 summoning crystals
- Whosyourdaddy - Rewards: Zachary hero
- FOODY - Rewards: one three-star foody pet
- Ineedadoctor - Rewards: Abbott hero
- ACEFB - Rewards: three advanced summoning crystals
- ACEEXP - Rewards: double XP for one hour
- ACEDC - Rewards: three advanced summoning crystals
Expired
- ACEBONUS
- LevelUp
These codes are time-limited, so try to use them as soon as possible. We will keep updating this post with new Awaken: Chaos Era codes as and when they arrive, so don't forget to bookmark this page and frequently visit to find new working codes.
How to redeem Awaken: Chaos Era codes?Follow these steps to redeem Awaken: Chaos Era codes:
- Open the game and tap on your avatar icon at the top of the screen
- Click on the settings and go to the accounts tab
- Now, click on the redemption code button and enter any of the active Awaken: Chaos Era codes from above
- Click on the redeem button
- Now, you can collect your reward from your in-game mailbox
Awaken: Chaos Era is available on both Android and iOS. You can download it from Google Play or the App Store.
