Warp Knights: Tower Offense launches into pre-registration, letting you deploy stylish heroines across an auto battler

Warp Knights, the upcoming 'tower offence' game has opened pre-registration

Pitting high-tech Operatives against swarms of enemy mercenaries, it operates a lot like an auto-battler

Place your Operatives, synergise their abilities and let the enemy come to you

As we head through the day there've been some major announcements, including The Conjuring: Unspoken and Monster Hunter Rise arriving on mobile courtesy of Netflix Games. But for all your traditionalist players that need flash, flair and conspicuously super model-looking ladies in a warzone, Warp Knights has opened pre-registration.

In contrast to traditional tower defence, Warp Knights pitches itself as tower offence where you pick from your team of high-tech Operatives, all of varying abilities and designs, before placing them down on the battlefield. The tactics and synergy come in the form of their abilities, and where they're placed in relation to the enemy.

Warped ideals

The idea of a tower offence game is not exactly new, as we've seen similar mechanics used in auto battlers across iOS and Android. And in truth, it really does more resemble an auto battler than it does tower defence in any real capacity. But I'm not about to reject it out of hand because of that.

At the same time, it does make it seem a little bit same-y, especially compared to other releases. But, for what it's worth Warp Knights seems to be a perfectly competent take that has already managed to make its mark with a closed beta.

Exactly what comes next with regards to Warp Knights, ahead of its release, will depend on how people gel with the tower offence concept. Whether it just blurs into the background of auto battlers, or manages to distinguish itself while still maintaining similarities to the genre it's riffing on, we'll just have to wait and see.

If you're looking for other great releases to play on mobile, why not take a look at our list of the best mobile games of 2026 (so far) for some more of our favourite picks that we reckon you should play?