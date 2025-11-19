Warp Knights brings tower offence action to Android as it soft launches in select regions

Warped

Warp Knights is a new squad-based, tower offence RPG from Vizta Games

It sees you recruiting a team of sci-fi soldiers as their Commander

You'll need to make use of flanking, terrain and other shifting variables to carry the day

Well, as we crest the hump of the week, there's a bit of time to look at some upcoming. And wouldn't you know it, today Warp Knights has slid across my metaphorical desk. So what does Vizta Games' new release have to offer as Warp Knights slides into soft launch for the UK and Canada on Android?

In case you hadn't guessed what genre Warp Knights sits in, the high priority a variety of conventionally attractive women have in the marketing and screenshots should give you an indication. Of course, just because it's got that sort of 'focus' doesn't mean it's bad.

In fact, gameplay-wise, there are some interesting tidbits here. As a 'tower offence', it sees you place down your heroes and use the terrain to your advantage as they attempt to grind down their opponents. It's still relatively static in terms of movement, but Warp Knights looks to be a little more actively involved in that regard than others of its genre.

Warping in

I'd probably argue it does more to distract from the actual mechanics than to sell Warp Knights to potential players, the way it's been marketed, that is. Because at its core, it looks to be a fairly interesting squad-based strategy RPG. Admittedly, with a bit of that anime-style flair (some of us) know and love.

Although, given I've still got the lingering memories of XCOM: Enemy Unknown in my head, I admit that seeing the miss notification during the gameplay portion gave me shudders. But if you want to see for yourself, it's worth keeping a close eye on Warp Knights ahead of its full release (presumably) sometime in the near future.

