CookieRun: Crumble's latest update is arriving soon, with the introduction of Crumble Clash

Duke it out with other players to take control of portals and expand your control

Take advantage of five new cookies and two new pets also arriving in the update

CookieRun: Crumble and its much cuter, smaller-scale version of the classic CookieRun: Kingdom world is one which seems to have enthralled fans. At least, that's the indication you get with the launch of CookieRun: Crumble's biggest update yet, and the introduction of Crumble Clash, which offers brand-new PvP action arriving November 19th (or, well, tomorrow)!

Crumble Clash sees your humble mercenaries once more down on their luck, despite their (and your) best efforts. Fortunately, there are ways to get out of the problem, mainly by hiring on part-time workers for a brand-new hare-brained scheme that will see you duking it out with other players!

Clashing crumbs

Crumb Clash sees you taking control of portals as you try to make your way into the next region, all while coping with other players trying to do the same. It may not exactly be grand strategy, but it's a fun new twist to the existing mechanics!

Of course, if that doesn't interest you at all, there's no need to fret because this update, arriving November 19th, also introduces more new cookies! To the tune of five new cookies, with Moonlight Cookie's Crescent Guardian and Sea Fairy Cookie's Rippling Moonlight all joining the battle.

Finally, there's the addition of two new pets, one of which provides a shield at the start of each battle that's sure to be useful. Overall, for CookieRun: Crumble, which was pitched as a major new change to the existing CookieRun catalogue, it's a pretty sweet set of additions.

Speaking of which, CookieRun: Crumble's fast-paced autobattler mechanics often lean a little more into the world of Survivors-likes. And if you think that's something you'd be interested in exploring more, well, why not take a look at our list of the best mobile games like Vampire Survivors for some of our choice picks?