The Conjuring: Unspoken takes you into the world of the hit horror movie franchise on mobile

The Conjuring: Unspoken is the newest Netflix exclusive using your phone as a controller

It follows an original story set in the world of hit horror franchise The Conjuring

Explore the Red Lion Inn and discover what demonic goings-on are taking place

Netflix are set to continue their new trend of games which you play using your phone as a controller. And this time around they're delving into the universe of hit horror-movie franchise The Conjuring, with The Conjuring: Unspoken, launching October 13th!

The Conjuring: Unspoken sees you stepping into the shoes of paranormal investigator Francesca Noakes, whose latest stop is at the Red Lion Inn. This supposedly haunted location, naturally, has more to it than meets the eye. There seems to be something demonic afoot, and it all connects back to the Cooper family who have just arrived...

Conjuring Up

If The Conjuring: Unspoken looks familiar, then that might be because it was developed in collaboration with Supermassive Games, the developer behind the Until Dawn franchise. And while we haven't yet had a look at any gameplay, I would hazard a guess that it follows the similar choose-your-own-adventure format of Supermassive Games' other titles.

Focusing on The Conjuring is also a particularly interesting angle for this game. Previously, Netflix have dipped their toes into the phones-as-controllers genre with Unhinged, which focused on an entirely original story. So it makes sense they'd also lean into their connections with The Conjuring franchise for name-recognition in their follow-up.

Supermassive have had their critics over the past, but it may very well be that The Conjuring: Unspoken has both the accessibility (needing only your phone to play) and the name value to really attract fans on Netflix. And with it arriving just in time for Halloween on October 13th, The Conjuring: Unspoken is undoubtedly one to watch.

But, if you're looking for horrifying things to play right now then you'll be glad to know we've got you covered! Simply take a look at our list of the best horror games on Android for some more of our choice selections!