CookieRun: Kingdom's latest update offers even more of Shadow Milk Cookie

The mysterious cookie faces off against the newly introduced Boucheael Cookie in a new storyline

Not to mention new cookies to recruit, changes to kingdom building and more!

With its sprawling storyline and many different characters, it should be no surprise that CookieRun: Kingdom is so popular with players. Now, its epic narrative enters a new chapter, as the recently introduced Shadow Milk Cookie faces off against Boucheael Cookie within the Cathedral of the First in the Sanctum of Revelation storyline.

Yes, it's a particularly grandiose storyline for what is, at its core, a game about anthropomorphic baked goods. But for fans of Shadow Milk Cookie, a hotly anticipated addition in the previous update, it's just more of what they want that's arriving today. But, it's not just Shadow Milk Cookie's exploits to watch out for, as there're other major additions in this update.

Milking it

Kingdom Building is perhaps the biggest system to get an overhaul, and now allows you to assign a King and up to four supervising Officials. They'll run the kingdom and handle all the menial tasks, even while you're absent!

Alongside the introduction of Boucheael Cookie, we also see the introduction of Traffic Candy Cookie to the lineup, not to mention costumes for White Lily Cookie and Elder Faerie Cookie. Finally, The Perfect Script serves as an exciting new battle to be had where your cookies take on the role of actors.

All in all, it's some pretty exciting additions to be had in CookieRun: Kingdom. And for fans of Shadow Milk Cookie, the Sanctum of Revelation story offers even more dark, dramatic action for you to enjoy! Not to mention new cookies to recruit, besides.

But that's just my opinion, at least. And speaking of opinions, did you know we have an official podcast? Tune in to The Pocket Gamer Podcast, now on its 103rd episode, to find out what Will, Catherine, and I have to say about exciting new events in the world of mobile gaming!