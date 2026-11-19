Surprisingly, Atlantis wasn't left out

Explore three new island Biomes with a Merfolk form

Dory joins as the first Adventure Companion

Jack Sparrow, Captain Hook and three more Villagers arrive

Grand Theft Auto VI is out today, so a fair few people are going to disappear into Leonida for the foreseeable future. If you’re not one of them, the latest expansion for Disney Dreamlight Valley is also here, and after Gameloft’s near 30-minute showcase back in October, you can now actually play The Keepsake Sea.

You can swim beneath the waves in a new Merfolk form, which comes with a wide range of customisation and colour options, and Dory from Finding Nemo joins you down there as the first Adventure Companion. She’ll help you uncover hidden items and hand out rewards of her own as well. That is, if she remembers.

The new story is spread across three mysterious island Biomes, each with its own environments and underwater areas to explore. Five new Villagers come along with it. Captain Jack Sparrow is the obvious name, but you’re also getting Captain Hook and Wendy from Peter Pan, Megara from Hercules and Milo Thatch from Atlantis: The Lost Empire.

Further into the story, you’ll unlock your own Enchanted Pirate Ship, which you can customise and sail around The Keepsake Sea with a crew of Villagers on board. There are new Character Houses and Decoration Blueprints too, plus more decorative items, as always.

On Apple Arcade, the expansion comes with your subscription at no extra cost, as the earlier ones did. Three paid expansions in, I think that makes Arcade the easiest way into the Valley by some distance. The catch is that there’s no Star Path or Premium Shop in the Arcade Edition, and your save won’t move outside Apple’s own devices, so anyone with a well-established Valley on Switch would be starting from scratch.

Meanwhile, the next free update, ʻOhana Holidays, arrives on December 9th, bringing Lilo to Disney Dreamlight Valley for a reunion with Stitch alongside new seasonal content and Friendship Quests.

For something else to explore in the meantime, check out our list of the best adventure games on iOS.