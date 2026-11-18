Astrae Oratio's first closed beta concluded recently, and feedback has been swift

Much of that has been taken on by the dev team, but full overhauls are not expected

However, game director Jong-Gyu Lim thinks they can balance changes and their original vision

Alongside Limit Zero Breakers, the upcoming RPG Astrae Oratio is arguably the biggest and most interesting launch NCSoft have in the chamber. Set in a world of magic and modernity co-existing side-by-side, it features gorgeous anime-inspired art and interesting gameplay. Or at least the latter is what the Astrae Oratio dev team will hope.

With the recent end of their closed beta, the Astrae Oratio game director Jong-Gyu Lim offered us some of their thoughts on the results and, in particular, how well it was received by fans. With combat being so different to other games on the market, Lim has been eager to demonstrate to fans that their feedback has been heard.

"Many people pointed out elements that disrupt the flow and tempo of combat, and the development team also deemed these to need improvement. We are refining things so that combat can be enjoyed more smoothly by the official launch."

However, Lim was also quick to reiterate exactly why Astrae Oratio's more interactive take on combat, contrary to a popular trend in other games towards auto-battler mechanics, was so important.

"We wanted to capture both the tactile satisfaction of directly controlling your character and the strategic thrill of planning your next move. The starting point for combat in Astrae Oratio was combining the excitement of fighting games, things like reading your opponent’s movements, finding openings, and stringing together combos, with the resource management of turn-based games.

"What connects these is AP, the action resource. By choosing whether to invest in attacks and press the advantage or save it for responding, you find yourself thinking about both moment-to-moment inputs and your next move.

"Ultimately, we want to bring each character’s unique fighting style to life in combat and allow players to gain the advantage using their own judgment and inputs."

Notably, although Lim does defend the original design intent behind how Astrae Oratio will work, he also went into detail on the specific pain points from players that they wanted to address.

"The forced use of specific characters, the disappearance of remaining AP when an enemy is defeated, and the insufficient rewards for successful parries that you mentioned are also important feedback items we identified in that process. The current rules are not set in stone.

"In particular, we plan to rework how leftover AP is handled so the flow of combat isn’t interrupted, and enhance parrying so that landing a successful parry feels genuinely rewarding. We will continue making adjustments based on the feedback from the test and by validating those results moving forward."

All of these are, of course, valid concerns for many fans. But it's clear that the folks behind Astrae Oratio have confidence in their vision for combat. And in truth I can't blame them, as nowadays it seems as though combat is considered a 'solved problem', even where there's room to experiment and tweak.

So, in that regard, it's refreshing to see NCSoft's development team look more closely at what they can do to change things. Although if you are concerned about playing all the time manually and the pressure that it invokes, Lim was quick to point out changes which will make it easier for those wanting a more laid-back experience.

"To preserve the advantages of manual combat, where you make your own judgments and inputs, we plan to maintain a certain degree of efficiency over auto-combat. However, to reduce the fatigue of repeated play, we are improving the pacing of auto-combat and also reviewing additional speed-up options.

"We also plan to significantly expand the limits on boosted play to avoid inconveniencing players, and while it won’t be a traditional sweep mechanic, we are developing a feature that allows you to acquire needed resources more conveniently. We will strive to deliver both the thrill of hands-on combat and the convenience needed for daily grinding."

Overall, it seems as if the closed beta was a success for Astrae Oratio, and even the developers themselves admit that it was exciting to get new feedback from players out in the wild.

"The positive responses to the story and art gave us great encouragement. We also received diverse opinions on what felt fun in the combat system and what needs improvement, and based on this, we will strive to deliver an even more polished version."

And as for how it felt for fans to get their hands on Astrae Oratio from all across the world?

"There were differences in detailed reactions by region, but the way users appreciated the appealing content we intended to present was similar. It gave the sense that there are no borders when it comes to what you love. Indeed, you could say 'when it comes to otaku, we are the world.'"

I think that Astrae Oratio is shaping up to be a particularly interesting new entry in NCSoft's catalogue. And while I can never truly forgive them for canning the surprisingly fun little MOBA called Battle Crush, I think that Astrae Oratio and Limit Zero Breakers make for exciting substitutes.

If you want to see what they'll be competing against when Astrae Oratio does launch, well, there's no need to trawl through our back catalogue to find out. Instead, why not dig into our list of the best mobile games of 2026 (so far) for some of our choice picks?