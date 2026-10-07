Monster Hunter Rise comes to mobile via Netflix Games

Monster Hunter Rise is now available to play on mobile, courtesy of Netflix

The release has snuck out in certain regions on iOS and Android

It follows the earlier announcement of Netflix's latest phone-as-a-controller game

In a surprising turn-up for the books, Monster Hunter Rise has suddenly snuck out onto Netflix Games via iOS and Android! Yes, you read that right, not a spinoff, not an imaginary story, but Monster Hunter Rise. Hot off the heels of the announcement of their latest phone-as-a-controller game, Netflix seems to be bringing more big names to mobile.

It's a shocking turnaround from just a few months ago, where Netflix's ambitions to expand into the triple-A sphere had been quashed by the closure of their much-hyped own game studios in 2024. But, with both tie-in, choose-your-own-adventure games, and major releases such as Monster Hunter Rise, we may be seeing a turnaround.

Is Netflix Games regaining its initiative?

Of course, Monster Hunter Rise does seem to have cut plenty of corners when it comes to graphics in order fit the game onto mobile. But I wouldn't be surprised to find out that this is a pretty acceptable compromise for those of you who want to take the Monster Hunter Rise experience on the go.

The sneaky release also indicates Netflix are becoming more comfortable with the idea of both announcing major game-like releases, and sneaking others out into soft launch. All of which makes for a surprisingly wise approach instead of simply hoping they can launch their own triple-A franchises out of the gate.

For the moment, Monster Hunter Rise seems to be available on mobile only in selected regions. But watch this space, because if and when an official announcement arrives we'll have plenty to go on.

In the meantime, if you want to see what other major releases have caught our eye over the last nine months, why not check out our list of the best mobile games of 2026 (so far) for some choice selections we think you should play?