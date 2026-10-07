Marvel Comet Project leaks, appears to be third-person, co-op ARPG from Scopely

Marvel Project Comet is a potential new third-person ARPG for mobile

Leaks have been creeping out over the year, but a new gameplay video has recently surfaced

The leak itself comes from Chinese video sharing site Bilibili

In the background this past few days, a curious piece of news has been simmering. And Insider Gaming catching the upload of a leaked trailer for the latest Marvel mobile release was one of them. Marvel Project Comet leaked onto Bilibili, a Chinese video-sharing site, and suggests a new game involving Scopely could be on the horizon.

So, what exactly is 'Marvel Comet'? Well, by the looks of the leaked gameplay it appears to be your standard semi-open world ARPG. We see the likes of Spider-Man, Elektra, The Punisher and Doctor Strange travelling around levels inspired by future New York and the Xavier Institute. If the trailer is also official (but leaked) it also indicates that four-player co-op will be a significant element.

Plugging the leaks

Obviously, take this all with a grain of salt. Everything we see in the trailer could, with a bit of work, have been cobbled together with a little bit of movie magic and some assets ripped from Marvel Rivals. But at the same time, it wouldn't be unbelievable, especially as Marvel Rivals has managed to make a name for itself with its futuristic take on Marvel characters, something we've also seen emulated by Arc System Works with Marvel Tokon.

At the same time, I wouldn't be surprised if this is still early days for Marvel Comet, as judging by much of the gameplay, which only briefly shows actual battles and mostly walking around empty environments, it's still very much in development. And while the leaks could push Scopely to reveal things sooner it may also cause them to hold back, especially hot off the heels of their acquisition of Pokemon Go developers Niantic.

Leaks, also reported on by Insider Gaming earlier in the year, point to the them having some veracity, especially considering that the accounts reporting it have now either deleted the posts or been entirely removed. But for the moment, we'll have to wait and see what else trickles out about Marvel Project Comet.

Still, if you're a fan of Marvel superheroes you may be curious about the kind of impact they've had on mobile. In which case, check out our previous list of the best Marvel mobile games.