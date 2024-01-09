Warhammer 40,000 Tacticus celebrates the New Year with new guild boss Rogal Dorn Battle Tank

The game is also launching a new Battle Pass.

Warhammer 40,000 Tacticus is celebrating the new year with its latest Imperial champion, Tan Gi’da, the Skitarii Marshal of the Adeptus Mechanicus. The Adeptus Mechanicus are dominating the battlefield following the Tyranids invasion. Tan Gi’da, the Skitarii Marshal, controls battlefield tactics and brings laser accuracy to shooting and field commands.

Warhammer 40,000 Tacticus is a turn-based strategy game featuring over 60 champions and 15 playable factions. The game features a variety of game modes for you to enjoy, like PvE Campaigns, PvP, live events, and Guild Raids. Collect heroes across multiple factions to develop your tactical strategy. You'll equip heroes with ultimate gear, which you'll obtain by defeating enemies and giving them an edge on the battlefield.

With over 3.5 million players, Warhammer 40,000 Tacticus features an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 on both the App Store and Google Play. The game was created by SnowPrint Studios, who promises to continue releasing regular updates, including new Champions, Campaigns, and Guild Bosses.

The game is also launching a new Battle Pass through which you can unlock the Black Templar's Ancient Thoread. Thoread acts as a banner holder for the Black Templars.

Warhammer 40,000 Tacticus is also adding a new Guild Boss. The Rogal Dorn Battle Tank will offer you a formidable challenge no matter how great of a tactician you are. The developers promise that identifying this new boss' weakness will be a real challenge. The first vehicular boss to join Warhammer 40,000 Tacticus, the Rogal Dorn Battle Tank is an Astra Militarum tank that features thick armor and a weapon called the Oppressor Cannon.

Warhammer 40,000 Tacticus is available on the App Store and Google Play. To keep up with all the latest Warhammer 40,000 Tacticus news, follow the game on X (Twitter), Facebook, YouTube, or Discord. You can also keep up with the latest updates by visiting the game's official website.