Promise of Lingyun codes (August 2023)

On this page, you can find the latest Promise of Lingyun codes as well as instructions for how to redeem them. Whether you are a new or a veteran player, you don't want to miss out on any free game rewards! These codes won't remain active for too long so make sure to redeem them before they expire!

ACTIVE CODES FOR PROMISE OF LINGYUN

Expired Codes

vg8syq2x38 - (Valid for SEA Server)

- (Valid for SEA Server) lvwcyq24w0 - (Valid for SEA Server)

- (Valid for SEA Server) wz7nyq2adr - (Valid for NA Server)

- (Valid for NA Server) d36ryqg0v4 - (Valid for NA Server)

There are no active codes currently for this game. We will update this list as soon as the developers release new codes!

HOW TO REDEEM CODES IN PROMISE OF LINGYUN

Launch Promise of Lingyun on your device.

Log in to your account.

Once you are in the main lobby, look for the "Bonus" icon that is located in the top right of your screen and tap on it.

You need to be at least level 11 to unlock this feature. If you are playing on a new account, follow the tutorial to level up.

From the new menu that will appear, select " Pack Exchange ".

". Type in your code and tap on "Exchange"

To redeem the above codes, all you have to do is follow these simple steps:

That's all! If you followed every step correctly you should be able to claim your rewards. Make sure to type in the codes exactly as they are shown on our list as they are case sensitive. Also, keep in mind that each code can only be used for a single character.

HOW TO GET MORE PROMISE OF LINGYUN CODES

The only one who can release new code is the game developer. When they do so, they usually announce it on their social media pages. You can follow the game's official Facebook page if you want to stay up-to-date with the latest news on Promise of Lingyun. Also, there's an official Discord server if you want to check it out. Of course, the easiest way to get the latest Promise of Lingyun codes would be to simply revisit this page as we will update our list whenever a new code has been made available.

Original article by Mihail Katsoris, updated by Sumant Meena