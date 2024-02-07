Warhammer 40k Tacticus guide for new and old players
A general guide for beginner and veteran players of Warhammer 40k Tacticus with tips that will assist your servitude of the Emperor.
The Warhammer 40k universe is one of the darkest and most brutal in the sci-fi genre. To put it simply, everyone is fighting everybody and any peace lasts for only days at a time. There are many powerful factions, some forming alliances to protect themselves and their worlds, and others submitting themselves to the dark forces beyond reality for unfathomable destructive power. You'll find yourself on the frontlines of several long and bloody campaigns in Warhammer 40k Tacticus. It's not just about having the strongest soldiers and the best technology, but also knowing how to make the best of both.
It's a turn-based strategy game, which can look a bit complex at first. Just looking at the general rules for the base version of Warhammer 40k is enough to chase casual players away. This mobile game takes most of the general ideas and shrinks them down to fit neatly into key factions with key types of units, and puts them each into their campaigns with their stories to follow. The tutorial is thorough in teaching you the basics and helping to boost your confidence. The difficulty can ramp up if you're not prepared, so here are some general tips to keep in mind if you're first starting or still chipping away at Warhammer 40k Tacticus.
Tip #1 - You have multiple slots… USE THEM
Even though 40k tends to revolve around controlling massive armies, Tacticus restricts you to only five units. Every character you unlock is a champion in their own right and can be a good fit if you deploy them correctly. Considering the size of the hexagon battlefields, having five units is quite generous, especially once they start to level up. Five slots give you a lot to work with in terms of different strategies from DPS to balanced arrangements. Each character also comes with several slots for stat-boosting items. Play around with all your unlocked characters and their equipment to best take on the mission ahead.
Tip #2 - Do every single little thing
Although Tacticus may have elements of a gacha and seasonal progression, it can be quite generous with its rewards and opportunities to earn additional drops. You can even use some of ourTacticus codes to claim free gifts. It also has an array of quests that are constantly rotating, a long list of achievements, and the chance to boost your profile ranking. This is why you should always do everything you can from equipping your champions to upgrading specific weapons. Chances are high that these will contribute to quests and experiences that will net you more rewards and resources that you can put to use immediately.
Tip #3 - Avoid grouping when possible
Like with other turned-based strategy games (cough, Shining Force, cough), it's understandable to want to keep your units together. In a group formation, it's easier to eliminate tougher units quickly while keeping weaker units protected and blocking certain paths. Some abilities will only benefit from group formations, but this shouldn't be your default strategy. Even early on, you'll learn the harsh reality that multiple enemy types will take advantage of your grouping to hit all your units for solid damage, especially during boss fights. Base positioning on the unit's strengths to keep them safe even when they're separated.
Tip #4 - Waiting is a viable tactic
The common trap in battle and strategy games is the idea you should make the first move, since landing the first strike can help gain momentum. However, the battlefields are not always arranged in your favour and can take a lot of movement just to get in range of the enemy and leave you open to a counterattack. If you have some open space to work with on your side, it makes sense to wait for the enemy to approach you and deal with the difficult terrain. A strong counterattack is always better than a weak first strike.
Tip #5 - Synergy is key
Like it was mentioned previously, certain characters will have abilities that will only trigger under certain circumstances. When you're putting a team together, really look at the attack range, defensive capabilities, and their unique skills. For example, it makes no sense to have a unit that can protect adjacent allies if a majority of the allies are much more effective when they keep their distance. A long-range unit will gain nothing from a boost to melee damage nor arguably protection from melee damage. Create a menagerie of a team that plays off each other's strengths while covering weaknesses.
Tip #6 - Don't spread your resources too thin
This is an online mobile game that's constantly changing and with lots of mechanics in play meaning that there are lots of different currencies and materials you'll need to gather. You'll get a surge of loot toward the beginning but as battles start to get tougher your rewards become less frequent which means that you need to ration everything you get. The green highlights are indeed enticing, but just because a unit can be improved, doesn't mean it should. Once you find a strategy that works, focus on strengthening your key units and then a backup for each to a lesser extent.
Tip #7 - Use movement and the terrain
The fact that the environment is arranged across a hexagon layout makes things cleaner and easier to read, which is why you need to do exactly that. Elevations, hazards, and terrain-altering units are introduced fairly early on with enemies not hesitating to use them to their advantage. Each campaign has a different terrain with which you need to familiarise yourself so that your units can always have the most movement available to them while trying to gain bonuses from the terrain. If you have the high ground, do your best to hold onto it.