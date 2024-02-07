Warhammer 40k Tacticus guide for new and old players

A general guide for beginner and veteran players of Warhammer 40k Tacticus with tips that will assist your servitude of the Emperor.

The Warhammer 40k universe is one of the darkest and most brutal in the sci-fi genre. To put it simply, everyone is fighting everybody and any peace lasts for only days at a time. There are many powerful factions, some forming alliances to protect themselves and their worlds, and others submitting themselves to the dark forces beyond reality for unfathomable destructive power. You'll find yourself on the frontlines of several long and bloody campaigns in Warhammer 40k Tacticus. It's not just about having the strongest soldiers and the best technology, but also knowing how to make the best of both.

It's a turn-based strategy game, which can look a bit complex at first. Just looking at the general rules for the base version of Warhammer 40k is enough to chase casual players away. This mobile game takes most of the general ideas and shrinks them down to fit neatly into key factions with key types of units, and puts them each into their campaigns with their stories to follow. The tutorial is thorough in teaching you the basics and helping to boost your confidence. The difficulty can ramp up if you're not prepared, so here are some general tips to keep in mind if you're first starting or still chipping away at Warhammer 40k Tacticus.