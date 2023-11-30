Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus introduces the Tech-Priest Manipulus in winter 2023 update

The world may be getting for the holidays, but the fight doesn’t stop in Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus. The Christmas special update comes with the first champion from Adeptus Mechanicus, called Actus Fulgorosus the Tech-Priest Manipulus. It comes with a special announcement as the game has crossed over 3.5 million players who are fighting to save the galaxy.

Actus Fulgorosus the Tech-Priest Manipulus adds to the list of heroes whose names are mouthfuls in Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus. He is the herald of the Motive Force and rains down fire on the battlefield through his galvanic energy and advanced tactics. The mysterious weapons he uses make Manipulus an even more powerful entity.

The winter update can’t be complete with just one powerful character. The Tech-Priest is joined by more threats from the Imperium. Get ready to face the Space Wolves Wulfen Ulf Frostfang who are ready for the hunt as Xenos’ threat grows. The Spaces Wolves are part of the ultimate prize in the new Battle Pass.

A fearsome battle awaits and only the best of the best can make you win. Take a look at our Warhammer 40k Tacticus tier list to build your own dream squad. It has all the information required to create a powerful team of heroes alongside a handy reroll guide that outlines a method to win some S-tier characters as well.

It may be a strenuous time in-game because of all the foes, but that doesn’t mean some Christmas cheer can’t be spread around. Snowprint is launching daily offers for everyone between December 1st to the 25th. Whether players are newbies or veterans, the developers have ensured there is something for everyone to encounter.

Prepare for this thrilling winter battle by downloading Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus by clicking on your preferred link below. It is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. Take a peek at the official website for more information.