Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus is bringing the Tech-Priest Dominus in another Christmas update

A few weeks ago, Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus released an update featuring a brand new hero, Tech-Priest Manipulus. He was the first champion from Adeptus Mechanicus and had quite a few tricks up his sleeves thanks to all the mysterious weapons he possessed. Joining Manipulus is another Tech-Priest, Dominus, who will join the game on Christmas Eve.

In Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus, the Adeptus Mechanicus are the sole rulers of Mars and guard the ancient knowledge and technical mastery safely hidden in the Imperium. Their prowess has led to the development of a wide variety of weapons and machines with immense power that can obliterate just about anyone. Now, Tech-Priest Dominus Vitruvius Thannek is here to wreak havoc.

Tech-Priest Dominus is both an agent of chaos and a theocratic general. He has impeccable knowledge on the art of war and was capable of leading armies into any war because of an unmatched strategic vision. Dominus uses an eradication ray that will decimate opponents with ease. If that isn’t enough, he can simply call in rad-bombardments to eradicate all his surroundings.

In addition, players can also participate in the Adeptus Mechanicus event that will run between December 24th and January 6th, with PvP tournaments taking place daily. Magos Dominus Vitruvius Thannek will himself become available as a Legendary Champion from the 24th. The entire Adeptus Mechanicus will be in full force during the holidays, making it quite a thrilling Christmas.

