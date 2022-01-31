Streetball Allstar codes to get gems, gold and EXP
Use these Streetball Allstar codes to get exclusive in-game rewards for free

Streetball Allstar
| Streetball Allstar
If you are an avid player and are looking for Streetball Allstar codes that you can use to get free in-game rewards, then your search ends here. We will share a list of all working Streetball Allstar codes that you can use to get rewards like EXP cards, lucky gacha, outfits, gems, rubies, gold and other rewards.
List of all active Streetball Allstar codesHere is a list of all working Streetball Allstar codes:
- SQFL1 - Use this code to get two EXP cards, two lucky gacha and three likes
- ST666 - Use this code to get two EXP cards, two lion dance outfits and chicken
- happy2022 - Use this code to get two EXP cards and naughty rabbit outfits
- newrules - Use this code to get two EXP cards, three likes and lucky gacha
- happynewyear - Use this code to get gems, golds, energy gels and other rewards
- 1225 - Use this code to get gems, golds, energy gels and other rewards
Expired
- FBPAGE805
- FBPAGE608
- FBPAGE602
- FBPAGE527
- FBPAGE1
Don't forget to bookmark this page and visit frequently to find new working Streetball Allstar codes. We will update this list with new Streetball Allstar codes when they become available.
How to redeem Streetball Allstar codes?Follow these steps to redeem codes in Streetball Allstar:
- Open the game and click on the 'bag' icon located in the bottom right corner
- Click on the 'redeem' button in the new window that pops up
- Now enter any of the working Streetball Allstar codes from above in the text box
- Click on the OK button to collect your rewards
Streetball Allstar is available to download on both Android and iOS. Players can download it from Google Play and the App Store.
