Streetball Allstar codes to get gems, gold and EXP

Use these Streetball Allstar codes to get exclusive in-game rewards for free

If you are an avid player and are looking for Streetball Allstar codes that you can use to get free in-game rewards, then your search ends here. We will share a list of all working Streetball Allstar codes that you can use to get rewards like EXP cards, lucky gacha, outfits, gems, rubies, gold and other rewards.

List of all active Streetball Allstar codes

SQFL1 - Use this code to get two EXP cards, two lucky gacha and three likes

ST666 - Use this code to get two EXP cards, two lion dance outfits and chicken

happy2022 - Use this code to get two EXP cards and naughty rabbit outfits

newrules - Use this code to get two EXP cards, three likes and lucky gacha

happynewyear - Use this code to get gems, golds, energy gels and other rewards

1225 - Use this code to get gems, golds, energy gels and other rewards

Expired

FBPAGE805

FBPAGE608

FBPAGE602

FBPAGE527

FBPAGE1

Here is a list of all working Streetball Allstar codes:

How to redeem Streetball Allstar codes?

Open the game and click on the 'bag' icon located in the bottom right corner

Click on the 'redeem' button in the new window that pops up

Now enter any of the working Streetball Allstar codes from above in the text box

Click on the OK button to collect your rewards

Follow these steps to redeem codes in Streetball Allstar:

Streetball Allstar is available to download on both Android and iOS. Players can download it from Google Play and the App Store.