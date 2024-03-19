Captain Tsubasa Ace tier list of football players
| Captain Tsubasa: Ace
Making a strong team is not a trivial task as you will have to pick the best footballers in the game, and this tier list should help you pick the right ones.
Based on their performance, we have ranked all of the footballers in Captain Tsubasa Ace in tiers from S to B. If you are new to this game and want to know the best options for your team, here you will find all the answers!
Based on the popular manga/anime title, Captain Tsubasa offers a more arcade approach to the traditional football games that we grew to love. If you are an older gamer (like, really old!), it will remind you of the days at the arcades, where you used to spend your coins to play games like Soccer Superstars. Of course, with modern graphics and a lot more other options.
- If you enjoy football titles, here's a list of the best football games for iPhone and iPad!
About Captain Tsubasa Ace tier listThe following list reflects my view on the current meta. I considered several things when I came up with these rankings. Players' stats and skills are the main factors but also the available options. Currently, there are many more MF and FW players than GK for example. That said, there's no absolute tier list. If you enjoy a certain player and can perform with them, that's good enough!
With that out of the way let's get right into our Captain Tsubasa Ace tier list!
1
S Tier
|Name
|Position
|Rarity
|Makoto Soda
|DF
|SSR
|Jun Misugi
|MF
|SSR
|Masao Tachibana
|FW
|SSR
|Kazuo Tachibana
|MF
|SSR
|Shun Nitta
|FW
|SSR
|Hanji Urabe
|MF
|SSR
|Genzo Wakabayashi
|GK
|SSR
|Taro Misaki
|MF
|SSR
|Kaltz
|MF
|SSR
|Napoleon
|FW
|SSR
|Makoto Soda (JY)
|DF
|SSR
|Torino
|DF
|SSR
|Galvan
|DF
|SSR
|Shingo Takasugi
|DF
|SR
|Shinji Sanada
|FW
|SR
|Tsubasa Ozora
|MF
|SSR
|Ryo Ishizaki
|DF
|SSR
|Ken Wakashimazu
|GK
|SSR
|Kojiro Hyuga
|FW
|SSR
|Takeshi Sawada
|MF
|SSR
|Hikaru Matsuyama
|MF
|SSR
|Hiroshi Jito
|DF
|SSR
These are the best footballers currently in Captain Tsubasa Ace, thus I've put them at the top of the tier list. I have to make a special mention to Shingo Takasugi and Shinji Sanada because even though they are only SR rarity their performance is amazing.
Tsubasa Ozora
- Tsubasa is the total package of a midfielder as he has everything you need. His dribbling, passing, and shooting are off the charts. On top of that, his skill "Undead Wings" boosts Tsubasa's technique and dribble attributes whenever he uses a skill.
Jun Misugi
- Great at dribbling, intercepting, and shooting, Jun Misugi is one of the very best midfielders you can have on your team. Due to his passive, Jun Misugi is arguably the best dribbling midfielder in the entire game.
Taro Misaki
- Misaki is a midfielder who likes to push the ball up the pitch and either make the final pass or score a goal himself. "Graceful Rythm" passive is an auto-dribble skill that triggers when Misaki is facing an opponent's tackle and raises his technique for some time. Also, whenever he dribbles successfully his shot attribute gets buffed.
2
A Tier
|Name
|Position
|Rarity
|Mitsuru Sano
|FW
|SSR
|Taichi Nakanishi
|GK
|SR
|Masao Nakayama
|DF
|SR
|Koji Nishio
|DF
|SR
|Mamoru Izawa
|MF
|SR
|Hajime Taki
|FW
|SR
A-Tier players are certainly above average even though not at the same level as the S-Tier ones. They are solid options for your team especially if they are paired with some strong S-Tier players.
Mitsuru Sano
- Mitsuru Sano is what we call a one-touch striker. Due to his passive "Spiritual Instant Shot", Mitsuru Sano's guaranteed goal chance will increase whenever he receives an aerial ball and uses this shot.
Mamoru Izawa
- Mamoru is a defensive-minded midfielder. His ability "Aerial Sentinel" increases his stamina recovery whenever Mamoru wins an aerial ball.
3
B Tier
|Name
|Position
|Rarity
|Tetsuo Ishida
|MF
|SR
|Kuniaki Narita
|MF
|SR
|Takeshi Kishida
|MF
|SR
|Kazumasa Oda
|FW
|SR
|Kazuki Sorimachi
|FW
|SR
|Teppei Kisugi
|FW
|SR
|Yuzo Morisaki
|GK
|SR
B-tier players are average compared to the other available options. That said, you can use some of them on your team, but they can't be the core of it. Yuzo Morisaki is the worst option when it comes to Goalkeepers and I thought about creating another tier just for him but at the end of the day I decided to put him here simply. Ishida will increase his dribble attribute for a short time every time he receives the ball up to three times. This ability makes him somewhat of a good option if you aim to recycle possessions.
So, that's all I have at the moment for our Captain Tsubasa Ace tier list. Future game updates and character releases will for sure have an impact on the meta and I will have to readjust these lists. Check back to this page if you want to get the latest meta!
We have a lot of other lists that you might find interesting, including the One Punch Man World tier list and a reroll guide that will be especially interesting to new players. Fans of Roblox might take a look at the Anime World Tower Defense tier list, but there are many others available as well. Just look through that search bar at the top.
Anime World Tower Defense tier list