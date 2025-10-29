Vampire Survivors update 1.14 features everything you’ve ever wanted for Halloween

Small updates are a thing of the past, it seems

Halloween’s coming early to Vampire Survivors, and poncle’s pulling out all the stops for Update 1.14, now live on iOS and Android. This one’s a monster of a drop, bringing the long-awaited online co-op closer to reality, an official Balatro crossover, and the Ode to Castlevania update all in one go. Because apparently, poncle doesn’t know how to release small updates anymore.

If you’ve been waiting to survive with friends instead of next to them, co-op is nearly here. Up to four of you take on endless hordes together through online sessions. It’ll be cross-platform, seamless, and somehow still running on your phone without bursting into flames. You can host or join lobbies by code, and yes, it still counts as surviving if you hide behind your friends.

Then there’s Balatro. In partnership with LocalThunk and Playstack, poncle has brought the chaotic world of cards and clowns straight into the chaos of Vampire Survivors. Expect poker puns, ridiculous synergies, and four new characters that sound like they escaped from a cursed deck. Jimbo, Canio, Chicot, and Perkeo each bring their own wild mechanics, along with a handful of new weapons like Infernolatro and Fibonacci Seltzer that sound harmless until the screen’s on fire.

The Ode to Castlevania expansion also returns with 16 new characters, 12 music tracks, and a stage that practically bleeds nostalgia. It’s available for $3.99 with a launch discount, but if you already own the DLC, it’s free. There’s also the cheeky Westwoods and Mazerella updates, both out on mobile now, adding even more chaos, puns, and (pretend) monetisation jokes for good measure.

Oh, and if your thumbs need a break from touchscreen mayhem, Vampire Survivors: The Board Game just launched its Kickstarter today. poncle also says two more big updates are coming soon, so if you thought you’d escaped this endless night, think again.

