V Project is an upcoming 3D idol otome game coming to mobile worldwide

V Project is an upcoming idol-themed otome game coming to mobile

The new promotional video for the announcement gives a glimpse of the characters and graphics

Features such as the Touch system allow a level of immersion into performances and characters' daily lives

If there's anything the success of stuff such as Love & Deepspace has taught me, it's that the market for the otome genre is surprisingly huge. And it's about to get a fresh injection with the recent reveal of V Project, an upcoming idol-themed otome developed by Elementa that's just opened pre-registration.

Compared to something like My Beloved Star, which has something of a more unusual bent, V Project is a little more typical of the otome genre. The announcement, which features a very well-produced promotional video, doesn't go into much detail regarding gameplay but does show off some of the characters you'll be meeting.

That includes the main trio of Lee, Near and OCT. Not to mention the distinctive style of V Project, which combines traditional cel-shaded graphics with more realistic rendering. While it does skirt the uncanny valley at times, it undoubtedly looks a little more next-gen than something like the aforementioned My Beloved Star.

Touching distance

Given that this V Project is obviously firmly embedded in the idol genre, I don't think it's difficult to guess at the gameplay. But as with many gacha, otome and 'waifu' type releases, there's also a heavy emphasis on interaction with the characters.

Using the Touch mechanic (get your mind out of the gutter), you'll be able to interact with the idols from a first-person view and experience moments in their daily life. You'll also be able to watch the idol performances from a fan's viewpoint, which, combined with the surprisingly lush graphics, might make this a very interesting example for even otome sceptics.

Want to see what other major launches are making a mark on mobile so far this year? Well, be sure to check in on our constantly updated list of the best mobile games of 2026, and see if stuff like V Project makes the cut!