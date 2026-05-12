Bufo Jump offers a cute throwback to the early days of 3D platformers, coming soon to mobile

Bufo Jump is the newest upcoming release from Slime Labs and Little Fin dev Neutronized

Step into the webbed feet of a humble amphibian on a low-poly adventure

Use timed and aimed jumps to avoid enemies and hazards, and customise your frog with hats and shades

It's always a joy in my line of work to get a simple, straightforward story. And that's precisely what Bufo Jump is! The newest upcoming release from developer Neutronized offers a throwback to the early days of 3D platformers that you can play right in the palm of your hand on iOS and Android!

Coming from the developer behind Slime Labs and Little Fin, Bufo Jump puts you in the webbed feet of a humble frog navigating levels full of hazards and enemies. Rather than freely control them, you need to aim and time each jump to take them across the level while avoiding hazards and collecting coins.

As you might expect, the concept sounds a lot like a nostalgic PlayStation 1 game, and the graphics certainly support that. With colourful, low-poly visuals and levels that are at once cosy but offer just enough challenge to get you thinking, as a mistimed jump can easily leave you in the path of a foe or on precarious footing.

Jump, jump, jump

You see what I mean? Bufo Jump is a bit like Dadish in that regard, as there's precious little I can add to the concept. But if you do need a little more, then how about the ability to customise your amphibian friend with some accessories?

Sure, if you're a hardcore gamer with five hundred hours in Super Meat Boy, this may not be all that challenging. Sometimes, though, having a little more laid-back fun is good for you. So keep an eye out for Bufo Jump and its planned launch this May if it interests you!

In the meantime, if you want to hone your platforming skills ahead of launch, why not take a look at our list of the best platformers on iOS for some of our favourite picks?