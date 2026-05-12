One Piece Buggy Cable Guy Holdems Mini review - "An Invincible Pirate"

Fantastic mini-stand

Inspired by Buggy from One Piece

Officially licensed

Cable Guys are known for their fantastic stands that hold phones, earbuds, controllers and whatever else you want to place in their hands. Often, these characters are from very popular gaming franchises or pop culture icons, as a way to decorate your gaming space with your favourite characters. With the popularity of One Piece, it's neat to see the One Piece Buggy Cable Guy Holdems Mini - which is a smaller version of a Cable Guy's stand.

The One Piece Buggy Cable Guy Holdems Mini is ideal for your headphones if you want to see the whole figure, or your phone if you don't mind covering up Buggy's clown face. Despite being a smaller size, the base itself is very sturdy, and your device can easily be placed on it, even if it's hanging out on the sides, without worry about it falling over or the like.

The One Piece Buggy Cable Guy Holdems Mini model is very good, showing a lot of details within the paint job of Buggy's face. Those little details, like the eye makeup and the smudging around his lips, make the character feel really true to the anime. I also like the facial expression and how big the headpiece is. The whole thing just looks extremely well-made.

This figure comes in a round box, which can be used to display it, if you want to keep the One Piece-inspired background and logo. I do feel that Cable Guys always produces quality work when it comes to these stands. They feel perfect for gaming spaces and to casually decorate your desk. Though I do prefer the bigger stands where you can see the character despite placing a phone into their hands!