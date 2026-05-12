Chaos Zero Nightmare and Miresi: Invisible Future to feature at Anime Expo this year

Smilegate, the developer behind Chaos Zero Nightmare and Miresi: Invisible Future, is coming to Anime Expo

The convention appearance will feature the usual cosplay competitions and giveaways

Not to mention one of the first playable demos of Miresi: Invisible Future

While, as you might expect, our main focus is on the digital realm, there's still plenty of presence mobile has in the real world. Quite literally, in the case of Smilegate, as the developer behind Chaos Zero Nightmare and the upcoming Miresi: The Invisible Future, is set to feature at this year's Anime Expo in Los Angeles!

Set to take place in July, Anime Expo (as you'd probably expect by the name) is a massive convention devoted to Japan's most famous cultural export. And given that it's grown leaps and bounds in recent years, it makes sense that Smilegate takes the chance to showcase their biggest games.

The usual in-person activities are set to take place, including cosplay competitions and giveaways. But given this is Smilegate's first time at Anime Expo, it'll also be worth checking out the playable demo zone for the upcoming Miresi: Invisible Future.

See the unseen

Of course, initially, we were most interested in talking about the latest major update for Chaos Zero Nightmare again (which also celebrated their half anniversary). But the fact that this'll be one of the first times that players can get their hands on Miresi: Invisible Future stands out, especially for fans eagerly anticipating this new release.

Smilegate are one of those odd developers that marry campy anime fun to some surprisingly serious-sounding stories. And Miresi: Invisible Future's time-twisting storyline is sure to accompany the greater horror focus of Chaos Zero Nightmare quite well.

So if you're in LA this July, maybe it's worth seeing if you can drop into Anime Expo and take a look for yourself?

And if horror and grim-dark are your kind of thing, and Smilegate is just a little too cutesy for you, why not check out our latest review of Dungeon Story: Match & Monsters to find out what we thought of this fast-paced dungeon-crawling puzzler?