Dear me, I was... is a short adventure about the life of an ordinary woman, coming soon to iOS and Android

Witness her growth

Follow the life of an ordinary woman, her joys, her sorrows, and her growth

A beautiful watercolour aesthetic makes it all feel like a living painting

Set to release on iOS and Android on February 12th

We’re kicking off the day with something a little cosier than usual, which feels right when it’s cold, grey, and just the kind of weather that makes you want to stay in. Dear me, I was… arrives in February for iOS, Android, Switch and PC, and it’s very much built for that slower headspace, the opposite of the games that have you leaning forward, thumbs tense, eyes locked in.

This is an interactive adventure in the lightest possible sense. There’s no text to read, no systems to juggle, and no challenge to overcome. Instead, you follow the life of a woman over time, interacting lightly with moments as they pass. It’s short too, designed to be finished in under an hour, which makes it feel closer to a quiet short film than a traditional mobile experience.

The art style does most of the talking. Everything is presented through soft watercolour visuals, giving movement a natural, almost fragile feel. Interaction, too, is minimal but purposeful. A tap here and a small nudge there is just enough to let the next moment happen. Without dialogue or written explanation, you’re encouraged to fill in the gaps yourself, which suits the subject matter.

Dear me, I was… sits in a niche space, but I find it an interesting one. Short, emotionally warm narrative experiences like this don’t ask for mastery or optimisation. These games don’t overstay their welcome either. Instead, they leave you with a few images, a mood, and something to think about even after you’ve put the phone down.

At $7.99, Dear me, I was… is a modest ask for something so focused, especially if you enjoy reflective, story-led experiences that respect your time. It will release on iOS and Android on February 12th.

If that sounds like your kind of thing, it’s also worth taking a look at our picks for the top narrative adventure games on mobile.