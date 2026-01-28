My Beloved Star is a new otome game with astrology features launching early next month

Oh my stars

My Beloved Star has unveiled its upcoming launch date early next month

It features a fully voiced cast of astrology-themed princes to befriend

Productivity and astrology features will work to guide the player in their daily life

When it comes to knowing what to do day to day, the dream has always been of predestination. Ever since the dawn of mankind, we've hoped to have some sort of reliable fortune teller guiding us. And in the case of My Beloved Star, you can take the practice of astrology into the 21st century when it releases globally on February 4th!

My Beloved Star sees you take on the role of a hapless individual thrust into a succession crisis between the Princes of the Universe (no, not the Highlanders) who are all vying for the throne of the now-absent King of the Universe. It's up to you to select your preferred prince and guide them to ascension.

Naturally, all of said princesses are themed after classic astrology signs. And the main appeal of My Beloved Star is not just interacting with them but also having your personality tested to receive advice, as well as different features, including diary functions. It's somewhere between a classic otome game and a productivity app.

My lucky stars

Now, personally speaking, I'm not a big believer in the practice of astrology. I prefer to have my fortunes read by reputable soothsayers, like Zoltar machines (that's only partially a joke). But I can certainly see the appeal in a personal planner featuring a cast of non-threatening boys for the female (and some males) demographic.

In terms of production value, My Beloved Star makes ample use of its Nippon TV and Now Production roots, with a full voice cast and art crafted by a single creator called Lack, whose skills are on ample display.

Meanwhile, if you want to find out just what was good in 2025, then why not tune in for the 12th Annual Pocket Gamer Awards to find what players like you thought were best-in-class?