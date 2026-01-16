Love and Deepspace to celebrate its second anniversary and whopping 80 million players

And a certain event in the Big Apple

Love and Deepspace is celebrating two years of service and 80 million players

Those of you hanging out in Manhattan can attend a new immersive experience

Taking place over the weekend, it offers photo-ops and an exclusive exhibition

You know, whenever anyone accuses most gacha of purely catering to the male gaze, I always think they should take another look at Love and Deepspace. Living proof that even the ladies (and some of the men) want that unattainable set of various non-threatening love interests. And with a whopping 80 million players, it's undoubtedly quite popular!

With its second anniversary event here, I'm hardly one to cast aspersions on the mix of ARPG and otome that has proven so popular. And you'll soon be able to embrace your favourite character in a whole new way with the limited-time pop-up event coming to Manhattan.

Yes, that Manhattan. The pop-up will offer an immersive environment themed after Love and Deepspace, as well as its own light and sound installation. And yes, there will be life-size standees of your favourite characters and plenty of opportunities to get photos.

Non-threatening boys

If you're not already in Manhattan, it may, sadly, be a bit short notice to attend. The event takes place on January 16th (today), 17th and 18th. I think it's a bit odd to not only have an event in such an odd place (Manhattan isn't exactly otome game central) but also to have it take place over such a brief period.

But, then again, what do I know? Still, if you're in the Big Apple over the weekend and fancy checking out what all the fuss is about, the Love and Deepspace exhibition promises to be immersive and exciting for virtually any attendee! Be sure to check out our Love and Deepspace codes list too, in case this has you checking back in this weekend.

If you want to hear more of our opinions and witty (caution: wit not guaranteed) diatribes on mobile, then why not dig into the latest episode of the Official Pocket Gamer Podcast.