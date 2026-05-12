Pokemon TCG Pocket's latest drop event is underway, featuring Mega Heracross ex

Pokémon TCG Pocket's latest drop event has just arrived on mobile

It features Mega Heracross ex in the latest new promo pack

Take on event battles and duke it out for a chance at some powerful new cards

It's only Tuesday! Boy, the week just seems to draw on. But if you need something to ease the pain, then Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket's latest event is well worth checking out. Featuring Mega Heracross ex, it runs until May 21st and lets you grab the latest promo card pack.

If you're not familiar with Pokémon TCG Pocket's drop events, they're pretty straightforward. You earn new promo cards by completing event battles and spending event stamina as you play. And unsurprisingly, Mega Pokémon have been a big focus for Pokémon on mobile as of late, especially with Mega Mewtwo set to debut during Go Fest.

Coming hot off the heels of the Pulsing Aura expansion, this latest drop event is a great time to dip into Pokémon TCG Pocket to see what it has to offer. Mega Heracross ex looks to be an interesting card, though dealing 70 damage to itself with each attack might cause some issues.

Summertime is coming

Certainly, it's shaping up to be a big summer for Pokémon, no matter whether you play the hit creature collector's mobile version or Niantic's megahit AR interpretation. Although very different, they both evoke that same sense of nostalgia I'm sure many of you have for Pokémon.

Not only that, but if you're looking to swot up ahead of Pokémon Go Fest this summer, then there's a limited time before it begins. As we heard during our interview with Alan Mandujano, the head of marketing for Pokémon Go in LatAm, this is already shaping up to be one of the biggest Go Fests yet.

Meanwhile, if you'd rather expand your palate a little before trying out all these exciting new events, why not take a look at our review of Goblin Sushi to find out what this grotesque culinary adventure has to offer?