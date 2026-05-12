Black Desert Mobile gets new Boss Blitz battle mode in its latest action-packed update

Black Desert Mobile is introducing a new Boss Blitz mode in its latest update

The mode features fast-paced, time-limited battles to take on

Grab exciting rewards, or challenge advanced mode with no on-screen help

While Crimson Desert may be one of the most recent headlining launches, its predecessor, Black Desert Online, is still going strong. And not only on PC either, as Black Desert Mobile gets its latest action-packed update today, including a brand-new Boss Blitz mode!

As you might expect from the name, Boss Blitz mode isn't so much about crafting the ideal build for a long, winding dungeon crawl as it is about pure action. Featuring two difficulty settings, this new mode is available only to players of power 60k and above, and for good reason, too.

The normal version offers a three-minute time limit in which to take down the boss by exploiting their weaknesses and attack patterns. Tricky, yes. But advanced takes it to the next level by disabling any on-screen skill guidance, meaning that you'll need to master the ability to meet the attack patterns and make counters without anything but your own skill.

Boss rush

And if you're wondering what this new mode will net you in terms of rewards, then you'll be intrigued to hear that Boss Blitz offers a seasonal ranking system. Depending on where you'll land, you'll earn different rewards, including Furious Battle Loot Chests as well as Tokens of Valour.

If you're planning on jumping in, then now's the time to check out our Black Desert Mobile tier list. Not to mention the fact that, until May 24th, a brand-new in-game event is taking place that offers an All-in-One Raid Chest for clearing this and other missions.

Finally, be sure to take a quick look at our Black Desert Mobile coupon code tier list to see what we've managed to collate. It's an easy way to nab yourself a free boost as we constantly update it with all the newest (and valid) promo codes for you to use!