Ultimate Hokage Duel codes: February 2022

Use these Ultimate Hokage Duel codes to get exclusive in-game rewards for free

Ultimate Hokage Duel is a new Naruto game that has just landed on iOS. Developed and published by Blenheim Finance Ltd., it is an idle game where you get to experience a ninja world. Like in the anime series, the enemy clans prepare to conquer the world by using the tailed beasts as weapons, and it's up to you to guard the ninja village.

If you have just downloaded it and are looking for working Ultimate Hokage Duel codes, you are in the right place. We have created a list of all the active Ultimate Hokage Duel codes that you can use to get free in-game rewards like coins, Red shards, Sasuke and much more.

List of working Ultimate Hokage Duel codes

HF888 - Rewards: 200k coins and more

Rewards: 200k coins and more 16PX1PLW28U1 - Rewards: 200 Red Shards

- Rewards: 200 Red Shards 12Y298S99566 - Rewards: Sasuke and more rewards

Here is a list of all working Ultimate Hokage Duel codes:

Ultimate Hokage Duel codes are usually valid for only a few days, so try to use them as soon as possible. We will keep updating this post with new Ultimate Hokage Duel codes as and when they arrive, so don't forget to bookmark this page and frequently visit to find new working codes.

How to redeem Ultimate Hokage Duel codes?

Open the game and click on your avatar icon which is located on the top left side of the screen

Go to settings

Click on the redeem button

Enter any of the active Ultimate Hokage Duel codes from above in the text box and click on the claim button

Now go to your in-game mailbox and claim the reward

Ultimate Hokage Duel is available on iOS. You can download it from the App Store. There are no updates about an Android version.

