Sword Master Story coupon codes (December 2021)

: December 2nd, 2021 - Added new Sword Master Story codes, moved expired ones

On the lookout for coupon codes for Sword Master Story to grab those Rubis? We all know that they stay valid for a very limited time, so here we have got you covered with all active coupon codes and we will endeavor to update the list regularly.

If you're unfamiliar with the game, Sword Master Story, developed by Super Planet is a hit Hack n Slash RPG title where you play as the only Sword Master in the entire world. The developers claim that the RPG is a bit different to others in the genre as the game’s story evolves and makes each chapter more interesting than the last.

Starting from the adventurous stories, huge collection of RPG characters and content, balanced growth equipment and the guild system, the game maintains a perfect and unique balance.

What are Sword Master Story Coupon codes?

How to redeem the coupon codes of Sword Master Story step by step?

Start the game and locate the menu that’s on the top right corner of the screen.

After you are inside the menu, search for the coupon codes tab.

Copy a code from our list below and paste it into the box.

Hit the claim button to grab the rewards.

Active Sword Master Story coupons

NEWIDLEHERO - 700 Ruby

- 700 Ruby ARTEWEDDING - 300 Ruby

- 300 Ruby SPOOKYORANGE - 300 Ruby

- 300 Ruby RUNRUNX3 - 500 Stamina

- 500 Stamina QUIZ5005 - 300 Ruby

- 300 Ruby Swordmaster

HAPPYNOV - 700 Ruby

MIAISHERE - 700 Ruby

EVILRAID - 700 Ruby

FRICOUPON - 700 Ruby

SPOOKY4U - 500 Stamina

SMS1BDAY - 600 Ruby

BDAYFEATURED - 300 Ruby

TRICKORLUCID - 700 Ruby

SMSFIRSTBDAY - 700 Ruby

SMS1STBDAY - 10000 Ruby

10000 Ruby SMSSEASON 300 Ruby

MYBESTHERO - 300 Ruby

HEROHERO - 200 Ruby

COZYANGEL - 700 Ruby

MAINTEN28 - 300 Ruby

BDAYPARTY01 600 Stamina

LETSWORK106 500 Ruby

NEWDINO - 700 Ruby

RUNX3TIMES - 500 Stamina

HAPPYFRIDAY - 300 Ruby

HELLOAIRI - 300 Ruby

BIKINIAIRI - 300 Ruby

HUEAGENCY - 700 Ruby

SWORD365DAY - 600 Stamina

SWORD1BDAY - 600 Stamina

RAIDNEW927 - 700 Ruby

KANABIKINI - 500 Stamina

AIRIISHERE - 300 Ruby

HELLODINO - 700 Ruby

NEWARES - 300 Ruby

STA4THESEUS - 500 Stamina

HELLOAUTUMN

HELLOSEPT

TOTEMCHEST - 700x Ruby

LUCIUNIFORM - Rubies

PLAY247 - Rubies

EHT4MDLS - Rubies

WHOA2QUIZ : 300 Rubies

LUCIOXXQUIZ - 300 Ruby

EVILUPDATE - 700 Ruby

RECONNECT729 - 300 Ruby

HOTSUMMER - 300 Ruby

MAIN0729TEN - 500 Ruby

THESEUSHERE - 500 Ruby

IDLEBDAY - 700 Ruby

SPYT13000 - 400 Ruby

DINOISCOMING - 700 Ruby

SUNNYGIFT - 500 Stamina

LUCIDHORROR - 700 Ruby

GREENGREEN - 300 Ruby

SMSSUMMER - 700 Ruby

SUMMERYUI - 300 Ruby

WATERMELON - 300 Ruby

GOGUILDGO - 300 Ruby

The developers of the game giveaway a few Sword Master Story coupon codes periodically that contain the exclusive rubies. These rubies can be used for various in-game items, acting as the currency you will be using in Sword Master Story.

