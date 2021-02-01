Sword Master Story coupon codes (December 2021)
Of course, you want some free gifts and rubies, who doesn't?
| SwordMaster Story
On the lookout for coupon codes for Sword Master Story to grab those Rubis? We all know that they stay valid for a very limited time, so here we have got you covered with all active coupon codes and we will endeavor to update the list regularly.
If you're unfamiliar with the game, Sword Master Story, developed by Super Planet is a hit Hack n Slash RPG title where you play as the only Sword Master in the entire world. The developers claim that the RPG is a bit different to others in the genre as the game’s story evolves and makes each chapter more interesting than the last.
Starting from the adventurous stories, huge collection of RPG characters and content, balanced growth equipment and the guild system, the game maintains a perfect and unique balance.
What are Sword Master Story Coupon codes?The developers of the game giveaway a few Sword Master Story coupon codes periodically that contain the exclusive rubies. These rubies can be used for various in-game items, acting as the currency you will be using in Sword Master Story.
How to redeem the coupon codes of Sword Master Story step by step?
- Start the game and locate the menu that’s on the top right corner of the screen.
- After you are inside the menu, search for the coupon codes tab.
- Copy a code from our list below and paste it into the box.
- Hit the claim button to grab the rewards.
Active Sword Master Story coupons
- NEWIDLEHERO - 700 Ruby
- ARTEWEDDING - 300 Ruby
- SPOOKYORANGE - 300 Ruby
- RUNRUNX3 - 500 Stamina
- QUIZ5005 - 300 Ruby
- Swordmaster
- HAPPYNOV - 700 Ruby
- MIAISHERE - 700 Ruby
- EVILRAID - 700 Ruby
- FRICOUPON - 700 Ruby
- SPOOKY4U - 500 Stamina
- SMS1BDAY - 600 Ruby
- BDAYFEATURED - 300 Ruby
- TRICKORLUCID - 700 Ruby
- SMSFIRSTBDAY - 700 Ruby
- SMS1STBDAY - 10000 Ruby
- SMSSEASON 300 Ruby
- MYBESTHERO - 300 Ruby
- HEROHERO - 200 Ruby
- COZYANGEL - 700 Ruby
- MAINTEN28 - 300 Ruby
- BDAYPARTY01 600 Stamina
- LETSWORK106 500 Ruby
- NEWDINO - 700 Ruby
- RUNX3TIMES - 500 Stamina
- HAPPYFRIDAY - 300 Ruby
- HELLOAIRI - 300 Ruby
- BIKINIAIRI - 300 Ruby
- HUEAGENCY - 700 Ruby
- SWORD365DAY - 600 Stamina
- SWORD1BDAY - 600 Stamina
- RAIDNEW927 - 700 Ruby
- KANABIKINI - 500 Stamina
- AIRIISHERE - 300 Ruby
- HELLODINO - 700 Ruby
- NEWARES - 300 Ruby
- STA4THESEUS - 500 Stamina
- HELLOAUTUMN
- HELLOSEPT
- TOTEMCHEST - 700x Ruby
- LUCIUNIFORM - Rubies
- PLAY247 - Rubies
- EHT4MDLS - Rubies
- WHOA2QUIZ : 300 Rubies
- LUCIOXXQUIZ - 300 Ruby
- EVILUPDATE - 700 Ruby
- RECONNECT729 - 300 Ruby
- HOTSUMMER - 300 Ruby
- MAIN0729TEN - 500 Ruby
- THESEUSHERE - 500 Ruby
- IDLEBDAY - 700 Ruby
- SPYT13000 - 400 Ruby
- DINOISCOMING - 700 Ruby
- SUNNYGIFT - 500 Stamina
- LUCIDHORROR - 700 Ruby
- GREENGREEN - 300 Ruby
- SMSSUMMER - 700 Ruby
- SUMMERYUI - 300 Ruby
- WATERMELON - 300 Ruby
- GOGUILDGO - 300 Ruby