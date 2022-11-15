Ultimate Hokage Duel tier list and reroll guide
Lovers of the Naruto franchise and other ninja-themed games will be thrilled to play Ultimate Hokage Duel, an unofficial idle RPG featuring shinobis from the Naruto anime/manga franchise. The free-to-play game is available on both Google Play and the App Store under the name “King of Ninjutsu” and “Hokage Ninja Duel”. Featuring a strategic and tactical input-based combat system, Ultimate Hokage Duel rivals the likes of premium idle games. Sadly, the developers have found the game difficult to operate due to being unofficial and unauthorized.
With over 50+ collectable Shinobis to choose from, Ultimate Hokage Duel happens to be one of the biggest unofficial Naruto games. Each Shinobi has its own set of unique active and passive abilities along with beautiful 3D sprites that can be seen in battles. One of the most alluring aspects of Ultimate Hokage Duel is its fully animated special skills that are available for all Shinobis that exist. If you were worried about being unable to collect the newest Naruto characters, don’t fear. Ultimate Hokage Duel is still regularly updated with new Shinobi’s being added with every update.
BEST SHINOBIS IN ULTIMATE HOKAGE DUELWe will be listing the best Shinobis in Ultimate Hokage Duel according to their skills, usage in different areas of the game, and core base stats. Idle games such as Ultimate Hokage Duel tend to prioritize stat checking rather than focusing on the player’s tact and skill. This makes the game relatively simple. Players create a team of 5 Shinobis and take them into battle. After filling their skill gauge, each Shinobi can activate their Hidden Ninjutsu EX skill.
Do not worry if your favourite Shinobi is not present in the tier list yet. The game is still fairly new and constantly gets updated to include new characters. Make sure to bookmark this page and re-visit in future for the updated versions of the Ultimate Hokage Duel tier list as we will make sure to include the new Shinobis that get released in the future.Original article by Harsh Paliwal, updated by Pocket Gamer staff.
1
S Tier Shinobi
- Sage Mode Naruto
- Nagato
- Shisui Uchiha
- 5th Hokage Tsunade
- Namikaze Tennin
- Susanoo Sasuke Uchiha
- Pain
- Killer B
- Susanoo Itachi Uchiha
This category of Shinobis in the tier list features the best of the roster of Shinbois in Ultimate Hokage Duel. They have some of the best stats for their type and role. For example, the Susanoo Itachi Uchiha is currently touted as one of the best DPS shinobi due to his consistent damage scaling abilities. If players manage to summon any of these Shinobis, feel free to add them to your main roster without any hesitation as they will surely help you out in any game mode.
Sage Mode Naruto has some amazing damage multipliers as a DPS hero. Furthermore, his ultimate ability will ignore any damage reduction/death immunity buffs if the target has less than 15% HP, making it a perfect executioner skill. Susanoo Sasuke Uchicha targets the enemy with the highest attack always with his ultimate ability, making him the perfect assassin for squishy targets. He further regenerates 50% of the damage dealt by the skill and ignores the enemy’s Defense by 50% if the target is inflicted by Burn debuff.
2
A Tier Shinobi
- Hundred Seal Sakura
- Minato
- Fourth Raikage A
- Onoki
- Jyuugo
- Kisame
- Sage Kabuto
- Tobirama Senju
The A-tier Shinobis aren’t something to take lightly at all. Some of these Shinobis are still used in the higher competitive level of PvP areas and are generally considered some of the best for PvE content in Ultimate Hokage Duel. These Shinobis have a solid foundation of having great base stats along with strong abilities. Players can add any of these Shinobis to their roster without much thought as they are still near enough top-tier.
Tobiramu Senju stands out in this tier due to him being a UR rarity shinobi. His ultimate ability also targets the enemy with the lowest HP amount and deals 672% physical damage. If the enemy is killed by this skill, Tobirama has a 40% chance of releasing this skill again and again. Sage Kabuto is a great debuff-applying shinobi that deals AoE-targeted skills that reduce the enemy’s Accuracy and Dodge rate by 1600 each.
3
B Tier Shinobi
- Kakashi
- Tsunade
- Sasori
- Naruto (4-Tailed Mode)
- Might Guy
- Asura Path
- Kakuzu
- Hidan
- Deidara
- Kazekage Gaara
A majority of these Shinobis are still pretty useful for new players if they manage to summon them on their account. Ultimate Hokage Duel is known for its power creep and these Shinobis have fallen from a higher tier due to being outshined by Shinobis that were released after with better stats and abilities.
Tsunade is an amazing healer that can be included in the roster of players until the end game. Her heals are based on her Attack. So, make sure to build her with high Attack to maximize her heals. Kazekage Gaara’s ultimate ability is one of the most high-valued skills as it randomly attacks 10 enemies, with each attack having a 40% chance of stunning them for 1 turn each. Hidan is also a decent magic damage dealer that has high damage multipliers on his single-targeted ultimate ability.
4
C Tier Shinobi
- Sakura (Part 2)
- Naruto (Part 2)
- Zetsu
- Orochimaru
- Danzo
- Sasuke (Juin)
- Lee
- Kankuro
- Kimimaro
- Kabuto
- Shino
- Shikamaru
- Jiraiya
- Karin
- Suigetsu
- Zabuza
- Kurenai
- Hinata
These Shinobis are mostly useless for a majority of the player base. They are usually of lower rarity like SR and R. A lower rarity means lower base stats, damage multipliers on abilities, and generally lacklustre EX Skills. They can be used early on, like when you have just created an account. Make sure to upgrade to better characters as you progress.
Out of the shinobis mentioned above, we would recommend taking Jiraiya into your roster without a doubt in mind, especially in the early-mid game. His ultimate ability is an AoE-targeted flurry of attacks that deal 325% magical damage to all enemies in a 25m radius. Orochimaru is also not a bad choice to take into an early-game roster due to his AoE-targeted ultimate ability that deals 346% magical damage to all enemies, paralyzing them for 2 turns if they were afflicted by Poison debuff during the attack.
5
D Tier Shinobi
- Temari
- Asuma
- Gaara
- Sai
- Haku
- Ino
- Kiba
- Sasuke Uchiha (Part 2)
- Neji
- Yamato
- Tenten
- Choji
Shinobis at the bottom of the Ultimate Hokage Duel tier list are absolutely worthless to invest your resources into. Most of these Shinobis are given to players at the start of the game or as chapter-clearing rewards. They have very low base stats and their abilities are outclassed by every other Shinobi with low damage multipliers and no extra effects.
6
Ultimate Hokage Duel reroll guide
In this section, we will give detailed steps on how to reroll in Ultimate Hokage Duel.
What is rerolling?Rerolling can be defined as the process of creating multiple accounts and summoning on each of them to get your desired set of shinobis at the start of the game. Players can create multiple accounts or delete the data of their current account to restart their progress. Rerolling process can be used in a majority of the gacha games to give a headstart or efficient start to players.
How to reroll in Ultimate Hokage Duel?Follow these steps to get your desired reroll:
- 1. Log in to the game and at the server selection screen. Do not go directly to the server where you have an account.
- 2. Select a different server to create a new account.
- 3. Complete the tutorial and collect all rewards from the in-game mailbox, ongoing events, and missions.
- 4. Summon Shinobis with whatever currency you have on the “Hire” tab.
- 5. If you do not get your desired Shinobis, simply follow this process again.
- 6. The entire process can take around 15-20 minutes from scratch.
