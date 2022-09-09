Land of Empires codes (September 2022)

In today's article, we will share a list of all the active Land of Empires codes the game has offered thus far, as well as all active ones you can still redeem.

Land of Empires: Immortal is a base-building game that takes historical elements and allows players to mould them to their play style, adapt and conquer all the lands. It's quite a challenge trying to get to the top, with everyone competing with each other for more land, bigger and stronger armies, and joining the best alliances available.

Active Land of Empires codes

At the moment, all the Land of Empires codes have expired

Expired codes

AUGGIFT

JULGIFT

CELE40KFB

greatDAD

10KIGLORDS

30KFBfanGF

LOEFIRSTAMA

ConBatCOMING

Remember to redeem the codes quickly, and to type them exactly as you see them here because the codes are case-sensitive

How to redeem codes in Land of Empires

Step 1 : Tap on your profile icon.

: Tap on your profile icon. Step 2 : Select the Settings menu.

: Select the Settings menu. Step 3 : Tap on the "Redeem a Code" button.

: Tap on the "Redeem a Code" button. Step 4: Type in your Land of Empires code and hit Redeem.

In order to redeem the codes, simply follow the steps below.

The rewards should be sent to your account right away - just make sure that you redeem them fast enough because they typically expire within a few days.

We keep this list updated, so whenever you want to check out which codes have been released last, then make sure to bookmark this page and come back regularly!