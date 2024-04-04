Genshin Impact is hosting another exciting season of the Astra Carnival: The Prince Cup with fresh changes

A whopping $16,000 is up for grabs. Are you up for the task?

Astra Carnival: Prince Cup 2024 will feature regional competitions in Atlantic and Pacific regions

24 teams to fight in each region, while 8 will be Wild Cards

Final two to fight for a $16,000 prize

HoYoverse has just announced an exciting update for a new season of Genshin Impact’s Astra Carnival: The Prince Cup. The 2024 edition of the tournament comes with a wave of changes and enhanced features that will make the entire experience much more riveting. The revamped competition system is sure to take the Astra Carnival to new heights.

Genshin Impact’s Astra Carnival: The Prince Cup 2024 will significantly expand its reach, opening up to more adventurers as everyone is divided into the Atlantic and Pacific regions. With a total prize pool of 60,000 USD per region, competitors will have the chance to battle it out for the title of champion and some incredible rewards including 160 Primogems and a card back.

Each regional leg of the Prince Cup will see 24 teams from the previous Cat’s Tail Gathering duke it out for a shot at qualification. The remaining eight sides will be determined by Wild Card entries. Registration for the Wild Card competitions is now open, and they are set to take place between April 26th and 28th in the Atlantic region and May 17th and 19th in the Pacific Region.

Check out this list of redeemable Genshin Impact codes!

These regional tournaments will go through a Regular Season, that determines the top 32 battlers, while the Knockout Stage will narrow it down to the eight finalists. The Regular Season will take place from May to June for the Atlantic region and from June to July for the Pacific region.

The Knockout Stage will follow in July for the Atlantic region and August for the Pacific region. Finally, the last two players standing take on each other in a Bo7 for the massive $16,000 prize as well as the title of the ultimate champion.

So, if you think you have what it takes to compete against the best of the best, then download Genshin Impact now for free by clicking on your preferred link below.