Identity V welcomes the return of Junji Ito Collection in latest crossover event

The Junji Ito Collection Crossover Package is also available

Lucky Guy A Costume - Souichi and others are back

Limited-time items in the shop

The crossover runs until May 5th

Junji Ito fans - rejoice! NetEase Games has announced the long-awaited return of the Junji Ito Collection in Identity V, where you can score skins and special items themed after the Japanese horror artist's works until May 5th. In particular, the Identity V × Junji Ito Collection Crossover brings another wave of frights to the 1 vs 4 asymmetrical multiplayer title, with Lucky Guy A Costume - Souichi, Wu Chang A Costume - The Intersection Bishounen, and Dream Witch S Costume - Tomie Kawakami making a comeback.

In the latest collaboration event within Identity V, you can look forward to using your Fragments or Echoes in the shop to exchange for the collab costumes. You can also use these resources to nab A Crossover Pet Jean Pierre, B Crossover Accessory for Lucky Guy - Voodoo Doll, and Survivor Accessory Eyeball Grass.

If you've got some real-life resources to spare, you can grab the Junji Ito Collection Crossover Package containing [Portrait] Tomie and [Portrait Frame] Blood Tree.

Don't let the fear get to you! Curious about the other intriguing faces you can encounter? Why not take a look at our Identity V character list to get an idea? You can also check out our guide on the best hunters to make sure you're always at the top of your game.

As for the current crossover event, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by downloading Identity V on the App Store and on Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.