Super Dragon Punch Force 3 releases gameplay trailer ahead of open beta launch

Fiction meets real-life and a game from Raimi's upcoming movie comes to life

Inspired by Super Dragon Punch Force II from upcoming thriller, Boy Kills World

Gameplay trailer showcases all the action and characters part of the fighter

Open beta kicks off on April 26th alongside movie launch

Last year, Talent Digit Art announced that they were working on a new game, called Super Dragon Punch Force 3. Then in February, we saw and animated teaser and now we finally know what the gameplay is like. The South Africa-based studio has just released a new gameplay trailer, which showcases the 2.5D fighting game coming to mobile and PC later this year. You can catch a glimpse of the dynamic action and diverse character roster that will be part of the title.

Super Dragon Punch Force 3 draws inspiration from the fictitious 2D fighting game franchise depicted in the upcoming action thriller Boy Kills World, produced by Sam Raimi. The movie stars Bill Skarsgård and Jessica Rothe, of which Super Dragon Punch Force II is also part as an in-film arcade game. SDPF3 serves as sort of a sequel to the game you will eventually see in the movie.

The game may be fictional, but the action will feel pretty real. As you progress, you will master the styles of various different fighters like the fierce Boy and axe-wielding June 27, played by Skarsgård and Rothe, respectively. Matches will be fast paced, ensuring that you're always on your toes while battling others.

You can expect both casual and ranked competitions against players from all over the planet as you engage in exhilarating single-player (PvE) and multiplayer (PvP) modes. Designed to be accessible for newcomers while offering depth for fighting game enthusiasts, SDPF3 promises fun and fluid gameplay experiences whether you're playing on-the-go or at home.

Here’s a list of the best fighting games to play on iOS!

Super Dragon Punch Force 3 will be available for free on iOS, Android, and PC via Steam on April 26th, as it coincides with the launch of Boy Kills World. You can watch the movie and immediately dive into the game’s iconic world. Of course, this will be on open beta, which an official launch to follow soon after that.

[game id=""35732]